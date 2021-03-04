Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strategy Analytics: Top Enterprise Mobility Trends for the New Normal

03/04/2021 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Digital Transformation Will Drive Corporate Agenda

This year's predictions from Mobile Workforce Strategies are shaped by the disruptive forces of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will dramatically alter the global business ecosystem for the next 12 months and beyond. The impacts from COVID-19 are ubiquitous and affect the many external forces that are driving change. Yet despite the disruptions caused by the global pandemic in 2020, the global economy remains on its way to being digitized, as most products and services are based on a digital delivery model or require digital augmentation to remain competitive, according to a new Strategy Analytics report, “7 Predictions For Enterprise Mobility in 2021”.

According to Gina Luk, Principal Analyst, Mobile Workforce Strategies at Strategy Analytics, and author of the report, “the pandemic illustrated why businesses need to be able to adapt and respond to business disruptions. In the midst of combating COVID-19 pandemic, even companies that had said no to BYOD have come to terms with it, as a fair share of remote work would not even be possible without such a policy. We see BYOD becoming a business imperative and digitalization a necessity, with core technologies such as cloud, 5G, AI, VR, AR facilitating business transformation in 2021”.

Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise Research at Strategy Analytics, added “The pandemic has placed a huge burden on businesses to become flexible, agile, and safe, both for their workforces and, in many cases, business survival, so the priority is to act, rather than react. It is clear that digital transformation is accelerating as a result, forcing us to rethink traditional ways of working. This transformation is not just changing how we work with IT, office tools and administrative systems, but is also creating new business opportunities”.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
#SA_IoT

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Mobile Workforce Strategies: Click here

IoT Strategies: Click Here


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:39aMETAMATERIAL  : IIROC Trading Halt - MMAT
AQ
10:39aHUOBI TECHNOLOGY  : Tech's Subsidiary Asset Management Got the Approval to Launch 100% Virtual Asset Funds
AQ
10:39aBC mineral and coal exploration spend up 28% in 2020 despite turbulent year
PU
10:39aCitius Pharmaceuticals to Feature Product Candidates Including Stem-Cell Therapy for COVID-19-Related Acute Respiratory Conditions at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference March 9-10
PR
10:38aINSTABANK  : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
10:38aGOLDEN GLOBAL  : GoldMining Inc. chairman and Founder, Amir Adnani, Presenting Virtually at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference
AQ
10:38aIn Support of Consumer Protection Week, ARDA-ROC Commends Attorneys General on Their Fight Against Timeshare Exit Fraud & Cautions Consumers When Looking to Exit Their Timeshare
BU
10:38aBLUE.CLOUD  : Taps Brian Alvarez as ‘EVP, Corporate Development,' a New, Growth-Focused Leadership Position at the Company
BU
10:37aAIR CANADA  : Unifor's Dias says Air Canada pledging passenger refunds as aid negotiations drag on
AQ
10:37aPALLADIUM ONE MINING  : Expands 2021 Drill Programs to 27,000 Meters Exploration Budget to $11.5 Million and Provides LK Project Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil prices rise after Saudi minister urges caution on market
2Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear
5GOLD : Gold ekes out gains as markets await Powell speech

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ