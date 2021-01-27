Log in
Strategy Analytics: True Wireless Stereo Headset Sales Surge 90% in 2020 as Chinese Vendors Surge

Despite Pandemic TWS Bluetooth Headsets Post Healthy Growth

Strategy Analytics in a newly published series of reports from the Device Technologies (EDT) team, forecasts total global Bluetooth headset sales volume of over 300 million units in 2020. As a category, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth headset sales witnessed growth of nearly 90% in 2020. The reports Global Bluetooth TWS Headset Sales and Revenue Forecasts through 2025, Global Bluetooth Headset Sales Forecast through 2025, and Global Bluetooth Headset Revenue Forecasts through 2025 details the global market share position of leading TWS headset vendors for 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006144/en/

Figure 1. Global TWS Sales by Vendor Volume Share (Graphic: Business Wire)

“TWS headsets drove global sales volumes in the Bluetooth headset segment,” comments Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics. “While the pandemic slowed demand briefly during the first half of the year, sales rebounded strongly during the second half. The Work From Home shift benefitted the entire Bluetooth headset category in terms of sales volume growth.”

“There is still plenty of potential in the broader Bluetooth headset market,” comments Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics. “Our research shows that installed base and penetration of Bluetooth headsets is still low; less than one in ten people own a Bluetooth headset globally, so there is still significant room for growth. As leading vendors are no longer bundling wired headsets with new smartphones, we see huge potential for Bluetooth headsets.”

“Apple maintained a commanding lead in the TWS segment in 2020, but its commanding share is shrinking as competition intensifies. Strong competition is expected from Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei in 2021. The TWS headset market is already hugely overcrowded and despite a strong sales outlook, there will inevitably be consolidation in the years ahead,” says Ken Hyers.

The reports Global Bluetooth TWS Headset Sales and Revenue Forecasts through 2025, Global Bluetooth Headset Sales Forecast through 2025, and Global Bluetooth Headset Revenue Forecasts through 2025 are available to Strategy Analytics clients of our Emerging Device Technologies research service.

About Strategy Analytics
Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
#SA_Devices

For more information about Strategy Analytics
Emerging Device Technologies: Click here


© Business Wire 2021
