Strategy Analytics: Xiaomi Captures Top Position in European Smartphone Shipments for the First Time in Q2 2021  

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Xiaomi topped all vendors with 25% market share as European smartphone shipments posted strong growth +14% YoY to 50 million units. The smartphone market rebound was driven by the continued economic recovery, a healthy demand from consumers with aging devices and appealing value priced 5G devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005339/en/

Europe Q2, 2021 Smartphone Shipments by Vendor (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boris Metodiev, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “The European markets for smartphones had a strong quarter driven by Covid recovery, following the crash in 2020. The highlight of the quarter is Xiaomi emerging as the number one vendor in shipment terms for the first time. Xiaomi shipped almost 13 million units on the continent to displace longtime leader Samsung. Xiaomi has seen great success in Russia, Ukraine, Spain and Italy among others and found customers eager for its Mi and Redmi series of feature rich, value smartphones.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added: “Samsung shipments dropped -7% YoY in Europe resulting in shipments of 12M units in Q2 2021. Samsung is performing well with new 5G models from the Galaxy A series, but it faces increasing competition from Apple in the high-end and the Chinese vendors in the low-end, and it failed to take advantage of Huawei's demise in Europe”.

Linda Sui, Senior Director noted: “Apple posted a strong quarter, growing +16% YoY and shipping almost 10M units in Q2 across Europe. The iPhone 12 series continues to resonate with loyal Apple customers who were overdue to replace their devices. OPPO (not including Realme and OnePlus) captured almost a 6% market share on the back of the popular OPPO A and Reno series. Rounding out the European top 5, Realme had a breakthrough quarter with the newly launched Realme 8 series, shipping almost 2m units in Q2 2021.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Smartphone Strategies: Click Here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005339/en/