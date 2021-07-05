Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Announces Merger Exchange Ratios for Merger With Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Core Canadian Dividend Trust (TSX: CDD.UN) (“CDD”), Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust (TSX: TCT.UN) (“TCT”) and U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSX: USF.UN) (“USF”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the merger (the “Merger”) of CDD, TCT and USF with Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund (“MPY”).



Pursuant to the Merger, each holder of units of CDD will automatically receive 0.474274 Class A units of MPY for each unit of CDD held on the effective date of the Merger, being July 5, 2021; each holder of units of TCT will automatically receive 0.842468 Class A units of MPY for each unit of TCT held on the effective date of the Merger, being July 5, 2021; each holder of Class A units of USF will automatically receive 0.58935 Class F units of MPY for each Class A unit of USF and each holder of Class U units of USF will automatically receive 0.79067 Class F units of MPY for each Class U unit of USF held on the effective date of the Merger, being July 5, 2021.

Units of CDD and TCT and Class A units of USF will be delisted as at the close of business on July 5, 2021. Unitholders of CDD, TCT and USF are not required to take any action to be recognized as unitholders of MPY. Details of the Merger are outlined in a management information circular dated May 13, 2021 that is available on www.sedar.com and www.strathbridge.com .

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call our investor relations line at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com .

