StreamSets : Launches Cloud-Native Summer ‘21 Release, Bringing the Power of DataOps to Cloud Data Platforms

Next-Generation DataOps Platform Delivers 10x Agility and 90% Reduction in Breakages

Today at DataOps Summit 2021, StreamSets, Inc., the leader in data integration for modern analytics announced StreamSets DataOps Platform Summer ‘21. The Summer ‘21 release is the next generation of the StreamSets DataOps Platform, an end-to-end data integration platform to build, run, monitor and manage smart data pipelines to deliver continuous data. Summer ‘21 lets any data engineer build and deploy streaming, batch or CDC pipelines to any platform in just minutes via an easy-to-use cloud service.

StreamSets Summer ‘21 delivers these powerful capabilities as a cloud-native service, allowing users to go from signing up to building and deploying their first pipeline in under 10 minutes. Over 1,500 users have already signed up for the new StreamSets DataOps Platform since it became available in August 2021.

"StreamSets Summer ‘21 release nailed the end user experience from the operations side and the new deployments capability will make installation and scaling even easier." said Larry Sanders, Manager of Cloud Operations at Ad Astra. "Ad Astra's partnership with StreamSets allows us to bring best in breed data integration together with advanced analytics to help higher education institutions graduate students faster."

"Utilizing StreamSets DataOps Platform, SME has helped customers in multiple verticals to collect data from a wide variety of different sources outside of just databases, including data lakes, APIs, and sensors," said George Barrett, SME Solutions Group. "The time between data collection and delivery to the data lakes and warehouses was reduced from overnight to near real-time while increased monitoring capabilities resulted in cost savings and resiliency."

StreamSets DataOps Platform Summer ‘21 is specifically designed to marry the power of StreamSets’ enterprise-grade data engineering platform with the ease of the cloud, taking cloud data integration far beyond simplistic data loading and ingestion use cases. This makes the new StreamSets DataOps Platform fit for any organization which needs reliable pipelines to deliver continuous data. Key features of the StreamSets DataOps Platform include:

The only single design experience for all design patterns including batch, streaming, change data capture (CDC), ETL, ELT and machine learning (ML) pipelines.

Patented smart data pipelines that are resilient to change, ensuring data can be delivered on a continuous basis by ensuring pipeline and infrastructure resiliency, with high service levels to downstream users.

One pane of glass for managing and monitoring all pipelines across hybrid and cloud architectures with continuous data observability, establishing global transparency.

In June 2021, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted StreamSets a new patent No. 11,048,673 for Automatic Drift Detection and Handling, a testament to StreamSets’ unique capabilities for DataOps resilience which are the core of its smart data pipelines

“Today, data engineers are the lynchpin for delivering the data needed to drive business transformation. While grabbing data quickly can be simple, building pipelines that can operate reliably in a complex, dynamic environment is far more difficult” said Judy Ko, CPO of StreamSets. “StreamSets Summer ‘21 gives data engineers the ability to build and deploy new pipelines 10x faster, while eliminating 90% of the downtime and data corruption caused by breakages in pipelines not designed to withstand the operational rigors of today’s enterprises.”

Learn more about StreamSets Summer ‘21 and get started building data pipelines today at www.streamsets.com.

About StreamSets

At StreamSets, our mission is to make data engineering teams wildly successful. The StreamSets DataOps Platform empowers engineers to build and run the smart data pipelines needed to power DataOps across hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. That’s why the largest companies in the world trust StreamSets to power millions of data pipelines for modern analytics, AI/ML and smart applications. With StreamSets, data engineers spend less time fixing and more time doing. To learn more, visit www.streamsets.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

