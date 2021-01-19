Streaming Video Alliance : Announces 2021 Recipients of its Annual Membership Grant Program

Now in its Fourth Year, the Alliance’s Membership Grant Program Welcomes Four New Members

The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, today announced the recipients of its 2021 Membership Grant Program. Launched in 2017, the program sponsors select companies with a one-year Principal membership. This program enables Grant members to contribute to and benefit from the Alliance’s mission of deeper industry collaboration across the video streaming ecosystem. It also benefits existing members and the industry at large by accelerating advancements and bringing in new ideas from startups on the cutting edge of streaming video innovation.

“For the 2021 program and as part of the Alliance’s Diversity and Inclusion Initiative, we made a commitment to award at least half of the grants to businesses led by underrepresented groups,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. “Introducing more voices and perspectives from the streaming industry into the Alliance is one of the top priorities of the Grant Membership Program. I’m excited to report that 50% of our new 2021 grant members represent leadership with diverse backgrounds.”

The Alliance board of directors chose the following four companies from the application pool as the 2021 grant recipients:

AfrolandTV is a free online streaming platform with hundreds of movies, Nollywood, and TV shows that are African, African American, Black European, Caribbean, and Afro-Latino on a global scale.

allt.tv enables video content creators and broadcasters to better engage with viewers while creating new revenue streams.

StriveCast delivers video distribution and video analytics software to companies that heavily rely on the smooth and reliable performance of online video.

WebKontrol provides global content protection services to help rights holders secure revenue channels, using cutting-edge video fingerprinting technology.

“Having recently launched our streaming platform, we’re thrilled to be serving a market that has long been neglected by mainstream television. As a new member of the Streaming Video Alliance, we look forward to exchanging perspectives and knowledge within this organization and the broader industry.” – Michael Maponga, Founder of AfrolandTV

“The past year has proven that streaming video is more important than ever before to our global economy. We look forward to contributing to the Alliance and playing an important role in shaping the next evolution of the streaming industry.” – David Glasson, CEO of allt.tv

“We’re honored to join the Alliance in 2021. Streaming video is fast becoming the global standard for digital collaboration, and we’re excited for the opportunity to interact with the top video streaming companies in the world.” – Alexander Schaefer, CEO & Co-Founder of StriveCast

“The protection of intellectual property rights is at the core of what we do, and I look forward to representing WebKontrol at upcoming Alliance meetings and working with other companies across the streaming video ecosystem to address digital piracy.” – Olia Valigourskaia, CEO of WebKontrol

2020 Grant Recipient Members ContentArmor, Datazoom, Didja, and Touchstream will continue into 2021 as Grant members. A special committee chartered by the board selected these 2020 recipients to receive another membership grant based on their contributions.

Upcoming Member Meeting: February 1 - 4, 2021 in Cyberspace

The Alliance’s Q1 meeting will be held virtually. For more information:

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AfrolandTV, allt, ATEME, Broadpeak, CBC, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, DidjaTV, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Espial Group, EXFO, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Intel, Interra Systems, Irdeto, KIOXIA, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Nagra, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NS1, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Penthera, Plex, Quibi, Qwilt, ServiceNow, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Stackpath, Starz, Streaming Global, StriveCast, Synamedia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, THEO, TNO, Touchstream, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Verimatrix, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., WebKontrol, and Western Digital Corp.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies that include Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 80 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

