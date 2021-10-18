Log in
Streaming Video Alliance : Convenes in Cyberspace for Q3/Q4 Member Meeting

10/18/2021 | 10:03am EDT
Welcomes New Alliance Members; Celebrates Major Milestones Achieved in 2021

The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, returns to Cyberspace for the Q3/Q4 Member Meeting. This virtual event, themed “Cyberspace… The Finale?” will span four days, starting today, October 18, through Thursday, October 21, 2021. In order to accommodate attendees from around the world, all events will start early Pacific Time.

The agenda includes Working Group Sessions and industry presentations. In addition to the keynotes, attendees can look forward to presentations on “The Metaverse and AR/VR Convergence (which will be done in a virtual Workrooms environment);” “The State of Low Latency Implementations;” and “Applications of ML in Video Compression.” The full meeting agenda can be found here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/meeting/q3-q4-2021-cyberspace-the-finale-october-18-19-20-21/

“This has been a big year for the Alliance with significant milestones achieved across the working groups and Alliance initiatives,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Alliance. “It was particularly exciting to announce the Open Caching API Interoperability – an industry-first testbed – as well as the appointment of the first woman, Alicia Pritchett of Fastly, to our board. We also grew the membership base and the diversity of membership. I’m enthusiastic about the year ahead, what we will achieve together, and the potential to start re-connecting in-person.”

The Alliance is pleased to formally welcome the following members: Agile Content, InterDigital, ST Engineering iDirect, and Unified Streaming as Supporting Members; Siden and AERQ as Small Business Principal members; and Brightcove, Deutsche Telekom, and Intelsat as Principal members.

Alliance Opens Applications for 2022 Membership Grant Program

In its fifth year, the Membership Grant Program enables smaller organizations, such as startups, to participate in and contribute to the Alliance’s work as Principal Members for one year by waiving the standard membership fees. To qualify for the Program, companies must be able to confirm that they generate less than $1.5MM in annual revenue. The Alliance is committed to awarding at least 50% of the 2022 grants to underrepresented businesses.

Organizations interested in applying for the 2022 Membership Grant Program can find more information here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/grant-program/

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, AfrolandTV, Agile Content, allt, Amazon, ATEME, Brightcove, Broadpeak, Buurst, CBC, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, EXFO, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Intel, InterDigital, Intelsat, Interra Systems, Irdeto, KIOXIA, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Nagra, NCTA, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NS1, NTT, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Penthera, Plex, Qwilt, ServiceNow, Siden, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Starz, Streaming Global, StriveCast, Synamedia, Telefonica, Telestream, THEO, TNO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Verimatrix, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., WebKontrol, and Western Digital Corp.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.


