Streaming Video Alliance : Returns to Cyberspace for Q3/Q4 Member Meeting

The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, returns to Cyberspace for the Q3/Q4 Member Meeting. This virtual event will span four days, starting today, October 12, through Thursday, October 15. The agenda includes Working Group Sessions, industry presentations and a happy hour on the final day in an 8-bit virtual environment. All events will start early Pacific Time to accommodate attendees from around the world. During the event, the Alliance will welcome new members Cisco, Starz, and THEO.

In addition to the keynote sessions, attendees can look forward to presentations on “Improving QoE with server side quality control (S4Streaming)” by Guillaume Bichot of Broadpeak; “Open Caching Implementation Case Study (Viasat and FuboTV)” by Dan Newman of Viasat; and “Windowless Video Distribution: Embracing this ‘Black Swan’ Moment” by Michelle Munson of Eluvio. The full meeting agenda can be found here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/meeting/q3-q4-2020-cyberspace-redux-october-12-13-14-15/

“It’s been a highly collaborative and productive year for the Alliance despite the many challenges of 2020. It’s also been a big year of growth and learnings for the streaming video industry as vendors have been forced to scale to deliver streaming video at unprecedented rates all day every day – not just during peaks like primetime or during an event or major release of a show,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. “While we will miss being in-person with our members for the final Alliance meeting of the year, we’re fortunate that streaming video technology can keep us moving forward and connected.”

Alliance Publishes New Streaming Video Quality Best Practices

The Best Practices for End-To-End Workflow Monitoring technical document was recently approved and published by the Alliance. It outlines the factors that impact QoE, provides insights into underlying challenges to diagnosing QoE impact, and provides best practices for end-to-end monitoring in video streaming workflows. More details can be found here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/document/best-practices-for-end-to-end-workflow-monitoring/

One of the technical documents currently in progress is Best Practices for Reducing Live Streaming Latency. While live streaming has soared in popularity over the past year, a number of issues remain surrounding lack of synchronization between live streaming and broadcast. Streaming can be up to 30 seconds behind what is actually being simulcast through traditional broadcast. The issues with latency can result in viewer dissatisfaction and potential subscriber churn. This document explores techniques available to streaming video distributors to reduce the latency of their streaming content from encoder to screen. To learn more about the project and access the draft document (members only): https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/project/best-practices-for-reducing-live-streaming-latency/

New Alliance Study Group: Players and Playback

There are a myriad of technology challenges once content leaves the network and hits the viewer’s screen. These challenges may deal with the player itself, as a piece of software on a device, or with the playback experience – the navigation, manipulation, and consumption of content. Although there exists ample measurement at the player level, there is a lack of consistency across multiple playback experiences on a multitude of devices. The Streaming Video Alliance recently formed the Players and Playback Study Group to understand the technical challenges across the player and device ecosystem and to document those challenges and identify possible projects for best practices, guidelines, and specifications. To learn more: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/working-group/players-and-playback/

Applications Are Open for 2021 Grant Membership Program

The Alliance recently opened the application process for the 2021 Grant Membership Program, which enables smaller organizations, such as startups, to participate in and contribute to the Alliance's work as Principal Members for one year, waiving the standard membership fees. To qualify for the Program, companies must be able to confirm that they generate less than $1.5MM in annual revenue. Now in the Program’s fourth year, and as part of the Diversity and Inclusion initiative, the Alliance is making a commitment to award at least 50% of the 2021 grants to underrepresented businesses.

Organizations interested in applying for the 2021 Membership Grant Program can find more information here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/grant-program/

Beyond the TV: Alliance Launches Podcast

In the first episode of the Streaming Video Alliance’s Beyond the TV podcast, Thibeault interviews Michelle Munson about her latest venture, Eluvio, and how it stands to revolutionize the way streaming video is delivered over the internet. To listen to the inaugural episode: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/beyond-the-tv/

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Allt, Anevia, ATEME, Broadpeak, CBC, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, DidjaTV, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Espial Group, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Kioxa, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Nagra, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NS1, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Peer5, Penthera, Plex, Quibi, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Stackpath, Starz, Streaming Global, Synamedia, TAG Video Systems, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, THEO, Touchstream, Vecima Networks, Verimatrix, Veriskope, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies that include Walt Disney Television, FandangoNow, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

