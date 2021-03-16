Streaming Video Alliance : Hosts East Coast STREAMup and Announces New Technical Specification From the Live Streaming Working Group

First Virtual Meetup of 2021 Focuses on Live Streaming Latency

The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, is hosting the East Coast STREAMup today, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 4:30 to 6:00pm ET. The virtual meetup is available to both members and non-members. The event is specifically scheduled to accommodate the streaming community on the East Coast, however it is open to all who would like to participate. The Alliance also announced a new technical specification produced by the Live Streaming Working Group. Best Practices for Reducing Live Streaming Latency explores techniques available to streaming video distributors to reduce the latency of their streaming content from encoder to screen.

“We kick off this year’s STREAMup series by addressing a very pressing industry issue – live streaming latency. Despite live streaming rapidly gaining momentum over the past year, many issues remain when it comes to the synchronization between live streaming and broadcast,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. “In today’s STREAMup, we’ll explore how the industry is solving latency issues to ultimately overcome viewer dissatisfaction and potential subscriber churn.”

The East Coast STREAMup is sponsored by member companies Harmonic, Interra Systems, Limelight, ServiceNow, and SSIMWAVE. The meetup’s technical presentation will address challenges around live streaming latency. The event will conclude with a trivia session about The Mandalorian and a social hour hosted in an 8-bit virtual environment.

The East Coast STREAMup presentation will feature:

Steve Miller-Jones, VP of Strategy, Industry & Partners at Limelight Networks and Alliance Live Streaming WG Co-Chair: “Streaming Live…In Under a Second”

For more information on East Coast STREAMup 2021: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/meetup/east-coast-2021/

Best Practices for Reducing Live Streaming Latency

Produced by the Live Streaming Working Group, this document explores how Over-the-Top (OTT) video streaming is accelerating towards a tipping point where broadcasters are simulcasting their content to both OTT and traditional broadcast customers. This has raised concern with the latency delta between broadcast and OTT streams. In addition, new OTT use cases have emerged that demand the lowest possible latency. To learn more and download the document: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/document/best-practices-for-reducing-live-streaming-latency/

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AfrolandTV, allt, ATEME, Broadpeak, Buurst, CBC, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, EXFO, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Intel, Interra Systems, Irdeto, KIOXIA, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Nagra, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NS1, NTT, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Penthera, Plex, Qwilt, ServiceNow, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Starz, Streaming Global, StriveCast, Synamedia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, THEO, TNO, Touchstream, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Verimatrix, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., WebKontrol, and Western Digital Corp.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

