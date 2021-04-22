Log in
Streamline Sponsors NAMI Chicago's Light the Darkness Gala and Awards Dinner

04/22/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) is a proud Partner sponsor of NAMI Chicago’s Light the Darkness Gala being virtually held on April 29, 2021. As one of the largest, most active affiliates of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI Chicago works to educate and bring awareness to fight against the stigma of mental health and discrimination within their community. They are fierce advocates for their community and share hope, connection, and expertise with those individuals who are on their mental health journey.

NAMI Chicago’s annual Light the Darkness Gala is an evening of celebration for those who work with individuals, families, and community members who are seeking mental health wellness. Every year they gather in person in Chicago at their annual event to illuminate the path to change. This year, they will inspire hope from a distance with a live stream event to their home viewers. The celebratory evening will be filled with love, inspiration, recovery, and healing.

"NAMI Chicago is honored to have Streamline Healthcare Solutions as part of this year's Light the Darkness event,” said Rachel Bhagwat, Director of Growth & Engagement at NAMI Chicago. “Healthcare technology companies and their software solutions play a critical role in delivering high-quality mental health support to the community, and we are grateful to partner with Streamline as a local leader in this space."

“After many years of partnering and working closely with mental health organizations who strive to educate and fight the stigma surrounding mental health, we couldn’t be more proud to be part of this celebratory event hosted by NAMI Chicago,” said Ted Wright, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Streamline. “Celebrating hope, recovery, and healing in our communities is much needed during the tumultuous times we are in. The work that NAMI Chicago is doing as well as those who work tirelessly to advocate and move mental health wellness forward deserve to be honored for a lifetime.”

About NAMI Chicago

Since 1979, NAMI Chicago has fought for families and individuals impacted by mental health conditions through promoting community wellness, breaking down barriers to mental health care and providing support and expertise for families, professionals and individuals in Chicago and beyond. Guided by the experiences of those living with mental health conditions and rooted in equity, NAMI Chicago educates to fight stigma and discrimination, fiercely advocates for our community, and shares hope, connection and expertise with people on their mental health journey. To learn more, visit https://www.namichicago.org/.

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003. To learn more, visit www.streamlinehealthcare.com.


