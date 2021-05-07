StreetCred PR Expands to Seven Teammates, Fourteen Clients

Just shy of eight months in business, agency adds Allie Zendrian and Meaghan McNichol to a rapidly expanding team focused squarely on financial services public relations

StreetCred Communications, LLC, (“StreetCred”) has added two more outstanding PR stars to its rapidly expanding team, firmly establishing the foundation of an elite financial services PR firm. Launched on September 15th, 2020, and led by seasoned financial PR veterans, StreetCred has already assembled among the most highly experienced teams in the business, to serve some of the most dynamic, innovative companies in financial services.

Allie Zendrian joins as a Vice President, having previously spent time as a reporter for Forbes, TheStreet and “The Wall Street Letter” before pivoting into healthcare PR at Northwell Health. She attended journalism school at New York University. Meaghan McNichol joins as an Account Executive, having spent three years in consumer PR prior to joining StreetCred.

Zendrian and McNichol join teammates William Ruben, Vice President and Elena Krasnow, Account Executive. Ruben previously served as head of communications at YCharts and is exactly the type of front-line PR practitioner that StreetCred covets — a proven, seasoned veteran who loves to roll up his sleeves and get out into the field on behalf of clients. Krasnow was the national trainer for Greenpeace USA, with an extensive background in staff training, a focus on delivering tangible results regarding how to embed inclusion and equity, and an ability to inspire those around her.

The PR team is overseen for delivery of service and execution by Managing Partner, Public Relations, Jimmy Moock. Moock brings over 23 years of unparalleled PR skills to the agency, with most of it being in financial services. Chief of Staff Lisa D’Angelo rounds out the team, focused on day-to-day operations.

“Words cannot express how fired up I am about our team, and our client roster,” said Jason Lahita, Founding Partner. “It is a career PR practitioner’s dream to work with this kind of dedicated talent day in and day out. It’s surreal – any member of our team is capable of crushing it for our clients on any given day, and they do it regularly. We have big ambitions for a new agency, and we’re going to have fun getting where we’re going!”

StreetCred’s service offering includes comprehensive public relations counsel and execution. The agency serves financial services companies as a reliable, fully engaged, process-driven communications partner that delivers meaningful and measurable results. Services include:

positioning and messaging development;

media training;

proactive media outreach and relationship management;

press release campaigns;

byline article development and placement;

social media counsel and support;

campaign review and analysis.

“I’ve never been more excited about the future of financial public relations than I am today. I am humbled by the skillset that surrounds me and look forward to working alongside this team,” said Jimmy Moock, Managing Partner. “Together, we are set on building a PR firm that will become the de facto destination for colleagues and clients alike. The best part...we’re already on our way.”

Inquiries about this announcement, or becoming a StreetCred client, can be directed to: jason@streetcredpr.com

About StreetCred Communications, LLC

StreetCred is a PR agency focused on the financial services sector. StreetCred helps clients elevate their credibility while differentiating themselves via strategic communications activities that lead to strong media profiles. Our approach to PR is to sync with our clients completely, functioning as an extension of their brand and their team. We know this approach isn’t common as most agencies are strong at sales, and ultimately, mediocre at building trusted relationships and delivering consistent service. Above all, we simply treat our clients how we would want to be treated. StreetCred has presence in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York, across the continental US. PR is a contact sport – raise your game by adding our talents to your team. For more, please visit streetcredpr.com and follow us on Twitter at @StreetCred_PR.

