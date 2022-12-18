Streets deserted in China's cities as new COVID surge looms

*
People take steps to protect themselves after curbs lifted
Senior official predicts three waves this winter
Lunar New Year in January to drive further spread
BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Streets in major Chinese
cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to
protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit
urban centres from north to south.
China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID
cases this winter, according to the country's chief
epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou. Further waves will come as people
follow the tradition of returning en masse to their home areas
for the Lunar New Year holiday next month, he said.
China has not reported any COVID deaths since Dec. 7, when
it abruptly ended most restrictions key to a zero-COVID
tolerance policy following unprecedented public protests. The
strategy had been championed by President Xi Jinping.
As part of the easing of the zero-COVID curbs, mass testing
for the virus has ended, casting doubt on whether official case
numbers can capture the full scale of the outbreak. China
reported some 2,097 new symptomatic COVID infections on Dec. 17.
In Beijing, the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron
variant has already hit services from catering to parcel
deliveries. Funeral homes and crematoriums across the city of 22
million are also struggling to keep up with demand amid staff
shortages as workers and drivers call in sick.
At Beijing's largest funeral parlour in Babaoshan, also
known for handling the bodies of top Chinese officials and
leaders, several hearses a minute could be seen entering on
Sunday, while the parking area for private cars was also full.
"Right now it is difficult to book a hearse so many
relatives transport the body with their own vehicles," said an
employee on condition of anonymity.
Smoke billowed out of crematoriums, where groups of people
were gathered to collect the ashes of the deceased. It was not
immediately clear to what extent a rise in COVID-related deaths
was responsible.
Social media posts also showed empty subways in the city of
Xian in China's northwest, while in Shanghai, the country's
commercial hub, there was none of the usual bustle in the run up
to the New Year.
"Festive vibes are missing," said a resident who gave her
name as Alice.
In Chengdu, streets were deserted but food delivery times
were improving, said a resident surnamed Zhang, after services
began to adapt to the recent surge in cases.
Getting hold of antigen test kits was still difficult
however, she said, explaining that she had been told the kits
she ordered recently had been diverted to hospitals.
'1 PEAK, 3 WAVES, 3 MONTHS'
In Shanghai, authorities said schools should move most
classes online from Monday, and in nearby Hangzhou most school
grades were encouraged to finish the winter semester early.
In Guangzhou, those already doing online class as well as
pre-schoolers should not prepare for a return to school, said
the education bureau.
Speaking at a conference in Beijing on Saturday, chief
epidemiologist Wu of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and
Prevention said the current outbreak would peak this winter and
run in three waves for about three months, according to a state
media report of his speech.
The first wave would run from mid-December through
mid-January, largely in cities, before a second wave would start
from late January to mid-February next year, triggered by the
movement of people ahead of the week-long New Year holiday.
China will celebrate Lunar New Year starting on Jan. 21. The
holiday normally sees hundreds of millions of people travelling
home to spend time with family.
A third wave of cases would run from late February to
mid-March as people returned to work after the holiday, Wu said.
In eastern Zhejiang province, home to many high-tech
companies and industry, the first wave is expected to peak
around mid-January, though it could be earlier, health officials
told a press briefing on Sunday.
"This period coincides with the Lunar New Year, and
population movement will speed up the spread of the epidemic,"
said Chen Zhong, executive deputy director of the provincial
epidemic control taskforce.
A U.S.-based research institute said this week that the
country could see an explosion of cases and over a million
people in China could die of COVID in 2023.
Wu said severe cases had declined compared with past years
and vaccination had offered a certain degree of protection. The
vulnerable should be protected, he said, while recommending
booster vaccines for the general public.
While China rolled out its first COVID vaccines in 2021,
vaccination rates among people aged 60 and above have remained
little changed since the summer, according to official figures.
Only 66.4% of people over the age of 80 have completed a
full course of vaccination, official news agency Xinhua
reported.
