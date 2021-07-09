Stregsy : Online Magickal Marketplace Launches at NYC WITCHSFEST USA 2021

Stregsy.com, the sponsor for WITCHSFEST USA 2021, will launch its online marketplace during the July 9-11 event. Stregsy is a “magickal marketplace” for readings and products, connecting spiritual service providers, merchants, and shoppers.

Created by Sarah Laws and Angela Lovell, the site is designed to connect advisors with those seeking spiritual guidance and merchandise. Visitors to the site may connect with a wide variety of advisors who offer various types of readings. The site also provides a unique online shopping platform where merchants offer an array of wares, such as ethically-sourced crystals, artwork, custom-designed clothing and jewelry, courses in developing greater abilities and awareness, and more.

Laws is the owner of Laws Marketing & Consulting, and Chief Executive Officer of Stregsy. Lovell, the Chief Creative Officer of Stregsy, is an author, psychic, and host of the podcasts Dear Witchypoo and This Is Where the Magick Happens.

“So many people are looking for the right advisor, but have no idea where to begin,” said Laws. “This is what appealed to us about launching at WITCHSFEST USA 2021. This festival brings so many people together in a physical place, and our site brings them together virtually. Sponsoring the event was a no-brainer.”

Lovell added, “After working for some of the largest pay-per-minute psychic advisor sites in the world, it was important to me that we create a community where people can truly connect. Sarah and I recognized the need for such a site during the pandemic when people became so isolated. We are excited to launch and begin connecting like-minded people.”

The name “Stregsy” is derived from strega, which is Italian for “witch.” The company is based in Cassadaga, Florida, known as the “Psychic Capital of the World.”

