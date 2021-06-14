Strengthening Halal Value Chain is a Government Support for Sharia Economy 6/14/2021 3:30:19 PM

Jakarta, 14/06/2021 MoF - Indonesia must be part of the Global Halal Value Chain which will pioneer the implementation of a trusted Halal Traceability and Halal Assurance System to play a big role for the halal industry in the domestic and global markets.

The State of Global Islamic Economy (SGIE) Report 2020/2021, ranks Indonesia's position in the global Islamic economy and finance sector at 4th out of 73 countries. This achievement increased compared to last year from 10th place.

The State of the Global Islamic Economy Report itself is a report that defines and provides a comprehensive view of the Islamic economy and its future potential to facilitate investment and industrial growth. The annual report is in collaboration with the global media network Thomson Reuters.

'Government support in the development of the sharia economy is by strengthening the Halal Value Chain which focuses on six potential industrial clusters or sectors, including food-beverage, halal tourism, Muslim fashion, halal recreation-media, halal pharmaceutical-cosmetic, and halal energy,' said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, as quoted from the Coordinating Ministry for the Economy's website.

As evidence of the readiness of the national industry to support Indonesia as the World Halal Producer, continued Coordinating Minister Airlangga who is also the Chairman of the National Council for Inclusive Finance (DNKI), there have been two applications for Halal Industrial Estates (KIH) which have reached the verification process stage at the Ministry of Industry, namely the Industrial Estate Cikande Modern Industry in Serang (Banten) and Safe n Lock Industrial Area in Sidoarjo (East Java).

In addition, the program to accelerate financial inclusion to support the independence of Islamic boarding schools (pondok pesantren) implemented by the Government through the DNKI Secretariat, includes financial education for students; empowerment of pesantren independence with the Go Digital Islamic Boarding School program; then the implementation and use of the Santri Card for educational purposes as well as transactions within the pesantren environment as well as the identity of the students; digital marketing training assistance; and also sharia financing / One Islamic Boarding School One Product (OPOP) / Islamic Boarding School cooperative program. (econ/nr/ip)