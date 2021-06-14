Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strengthening Halal Value Chain is a Government Support for Sharia Economy

06/14/2021 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strengthening Halal Value Chain is a Government Support for Sharia Economy 6/14/2021 3:30:19 PM

Jakarta, 14/06/2021 MoF - Indonesia must be part of the Global Halal Value Chain which will pioneer the implementation of a trusted Halal Traceability and Halal Assurance System to play a big role for the halal industry in the domestic and global markets.

The State of Global Islamic Economy (SGIE) Report 2020/2021, ranks Indonesia's position in the global Islamic economy and finance sector at 4th out of 73 countries. This achievement increased compared to last year from 10th place.

The State of the Global Islamic Economy Report itself is a report that defines and provides a comprehensive view of the Islamic economy and its future potential to facilitate investment and industrial growth. The annual report is in collaboration with the global media network Thomson Reuters.

'Government support in the development of the sharia economy is by strengthening the Halal Value Chain which focuses on six potential industrial clusters or sectors, including food-beverage, halal tourism, Muslim fashion, halal recreation-media, halal pharmaceutical-cosmetic, and halal energy,' said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, as quoted from the Coordinating Ministry for the Economy's website.

As evidence of the readiness of the national industry to support Indonesia as the World Halal Producer, continued Coordinating Minister Airlangga who is also the Chairman of the National Council for Inclusive Finance (DNKI), there have been two applications for Halal Industrial Estates (KIH) which have reached the verification process stage at the Ministry of Industry, namely the Industrial Estate Cikande Modern Industry in Serang (Banten) and Safe n Lock Industrial Area in Sidoarjo (East Java).

In addition, the program to accelerate financial inclusion to support the independence of Islamic boarding schools (pondok pesantren) implemented by the Government through the DNKI Secretariat, includes financial education for students; empowerment of pesantren independence with the Go Digital Islamic Boarding School program; then the implementation and use of the Santri Card for educational purposes as well as transactions within the pesantren environment as well as the identity of the students; digital marketing training assistance; and also sharia financing / One Islamic Boarding School One Product (OPOP) / Islamic Boarding School cooperative program. (econ/nr/ip)

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:56aSBP issues instructions to enhance the Stability and Soundness of Islamic Banking (14-06-2021)
PU
07:56aICON PUBLIC  : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Form 6-K)
PU
07:55aDIGITAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS, INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:55aHelios Fairfax Partners Appoints Chief Financial Officer
GL
07:54aGSK, iTeos to develop cancer drug in up to $2 billion deal
RE
07:54aVALOREM RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Halt - VALU
AQ
07:54aAdvanceTC Issues Updated Investor Guide; Unique Position in the Satellite and Space Market
GL
07:53aGSK, iTeos to develop cancer drug in up to $2 bln deal
RE
07:53aMore than 35K Hotel Partners Sign Orbitz Pledge to Provide LGBTQ-Welcoming Lodging
PR
07:52aNATO NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANISATION  : Short remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada at their meeting in the margins of the NATO Summit
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
2Bitcoin jumps after Musk says Tesla could use it again
3Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
4AKER ASA : BP joins consortium seeking wind power off Norway
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Bernstein gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS