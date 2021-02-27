Log in
Strengthening Public Financial Management in Rajasthan - P156869

02/27/2021 | 02:16am EST
The development objective of the Strengthening public financial management in Rajasthan Project for India is to contribute to improved budget execution, enhanced accountability, and greater efficiency in revenue administration in Government of Rajasthan. It has three project component. (a) Strengthening public financial management framework will support the GoR's efforts in enhancing effectiveness of local and internal audit institutions, strengthening...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 07:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
