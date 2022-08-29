Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Strike for higher wages to bring Dutch trains to a halt Tuesday

08/29/2022 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch railway workers will strike across the country on Tuesday, bringing trains to a halt as a wage dispute between unions and state-owned NS Railways escalates.

Only trains to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, as well as Thalys and Eurostar international operators, will be running, NS Railways said in a statement on Monday.

It will be the first time the national service has been cancelled, after three days of regional strikes last week.

Unions are protesting against the suspension of collective agreement talks with the management, during which they had asked for higher wages. The company had 38,600 employees as of 2020.

Among union demands is an increase in base pay of 100 euros (nearly $100) per month, and a minimum wage increase to 14 euros per hour.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26aU.S. FTC sues data broker Kochava for alleged sale of sensitive data
RE
11:22aStrike for higher wages to bring Dutch trains to a halt Tuesday
RE
11:15aTexas Factory Activity Fell Again in August as Output Stalled -- Dallas Fed
DJ
11:11aTSX steadies after selloff, helped by energy stocks
RE
11:06aDollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
RE
11:01aU.S. FTC Sues Kochava For Selling Data That Tracks People At Reproductive Health Clinics, Places Of Worship, And Other Sensitive Locations - Statement
RE
11:01aU.s. ftc- alleges that kochava’s geolocation data from hu…
RE
10:59aJoao Lourenco, who surprised Angola with corruption crackdown, gets 2nd term
RE
10:59aU.s. ftc alleges that kochava’s geolocation data from hundreds o…
RE
10:58aU.s. ftc sues kochava for selling data that tracks people at rep…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BW LPG's Financial Results for Q2 2022
2BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh
5China's Sinopec starts first carbon capture, storage facility, plans an..

HOT NEWS