Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Strike over pay paralyses transport in the Tunisian capital

01/02/2023 | 04:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUNIS (Reuters) - Metro and bus traffic in the Tunisian capital ground to a halt on Monday, after employees of the state transport company held a strike over delays in the payment of wages and bonuses.

The strike highlights the financial problems faced by public companies on the verge of bankruptcy, while the government of President Kais Saied suffers its worst financial crisis.

"The union is protesting against the delay in the payment of wages and bonuses," said Hayat Chamtouri, a spokesperson for the company said.

"The financial situation in the company is really difficult," she added.

The transport strike is a show of strength for the powerful UGTT union, which has pledged to hold a series of protests.

The union, with 1 million members, has approved a two-day strike by air, land and sea transport workers on Jan. 25 and 26, to protest against what it called "the government's marginalization of public companies."

The strike sparked anger among thousands of people struggling to find transport in the capital.? ?

"Today, we do not find milk, oil, sugar, or coffee. Also now we do not find buses that take us to work. Tunisia has become an unbearable hell," said Nejia, a woman waiting at a bus station.

In the poor Intilaka neighbourhood, people blocked roads to protest against the strike.

Tunisia, is struggling seeking a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in exchange for unpopular reforms including spending cuts, the restructuring of public companies and reductions in energy and food subsidies.

The economy minister Samir Saeed said last month that Tunisia will face a difficult year with an inflation rate that will exceed 10 percent.

The strike will increase pressure on the government of President Saied, who is facing growing opposition 17 months after seizing executive powers in a move his opponents described as a coup.

($1 = 3.1136 Tunisian dinars)

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.77% 85.95 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -0.69% 141.1541 Real-time Quote.-10.28%
WTI 0.00% 80.492 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:29aMarvel actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical condition' after snow plow accident
RE
05:26aUnions call for "sensible" proposals to help end UK rail strikes
AN
05:15aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends flat in first trading day of year, premiums fall
RE
05:10aIsraeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash
RE
05:10aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares close first 2023 session on a positive note on metals boost
RE
05:07aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise on elevated Jan-March state debt sale plan
RE
04:57aIndia's utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted
RE
04:50aGerman yields drop from highest in over decade before inflation data
RE
04:45aEuropean shares start 2023 on upbeat note on encouraging factory data
RE
04:45aAirbus in Talks to Take Stake in Atos's Cybersecurity Business, Les Echos Reports
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares rise in first trading session of 2023
2Airbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
5Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound

HOT NEWS