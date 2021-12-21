StrikeReady Sweeps 2021 CyberSecured Awards with Wins in Vulnerability Risk Management, AI Security/ Machine Learning and Enterprise Security

StrikeReady, a cloud-based security operations and management company, announced today that it has swept the 2021 CyberSecured Awards with wins in three categories – AI Security, Machine Learning; Enterprise Security; and Vulnerability Risk Management.

CyberSecured Awards 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Launched in 2020 by 1105 Media’s Security Today brand, The CyberSecured Awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in the transformation of cybersecurity.

“This has been an award-winning year for us and we are delighted to have been acknowledged in three categories by the CyberSecured awards program,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “StrikeReady stood out to the judges because we have brought a new, innovative and disruptive cybersecurity technology to the market that is creating a new market category - Security Operations and Management. It comes augmented with AI, known as CARA, designed to mimic a defender's mind and has a DNA blend of an Incident Responder, a Threat Hunter and a Malware Researcher. Its goal is to empower defenders by offering the ability to analyze, reason, guide and resolve at lightning speed.”

In the second year of this independently judged contest, winners will receive awards for their recognized products. They will also be featured on the security industry leading website, securitytoday.com, and will be recognized in CyberSecured e-news.

“As we near the end of 2021, it is always a pleasure to evaluate the IT security solutions entered in our product awards contest. As expected, companies like StrikeReady this year take security to the next level,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief of Security Today magazine, and CyberSecured eNews. “The IT security products we see today are the guardians of digital networks. I am amazed at the brilliance, integrity and thoughtfulness each solution brings to the end user. With so many networking issues announced every day, the demand for robust security is absolutely paramount.”

About 1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group

1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Security Today, securitytoday.com, CyberSecured, Campus Security & Life Safety, campuslifesecurity.com, and GovSec. The brands’ print, digital, custom media and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision makers.

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady Inc. is a cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company was founded in 2019 and offers the industry's first cloud-based security operations and management platform that enables organizations to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability of their security operations, while empowering and augmenting cybersecurity teams with institutional knowledge and automation.

StrikeReady is backed by several Bay Area VC firms, along with executives from FireEye, CrowdStrike, Zscalar, and others.

StrikeReady has won numerous awards and mentions in the short time that it has been in existence, including CyberSecured Awards, American Security Today 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award 2021, Security Today's Product of the Year Award 2021, Globee's Disruptor Award 2021, CB Insights 2021 Cyber Defender, and 2020 Red Herring's Top 100 North America Award.

