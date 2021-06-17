StrikeReady : Takes Home Globee® in Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards

StrikeReady recognized for disruptive technologies and innovative solutions in the security cloud/SaaS category

StrikeReady, a cloud-based security operations and management company, announced today that it has been named a Globee® Award winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company category of security cloud/SaaS. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere.

StrikeReady has built a cloud based security operations and management platform that maximizes return on organizations’ existing security investments – people, process and products. The platform integrates, operationalizes and optimizes and consolidates disparate security products, and assists and empowers cybersecurity teams. The convergence of AI, data and automation helps the defenders to quickly respond to incidents, proactively defend against emerging threats, and / or operate at lightning speed.

“We are honored to be recognized as a disruptor in the security cloud/SaaS category by the Globee Awards,” said Yasir Khalid, Founder and CEO of StrikeReady. “This award validates our mission to help ease the skill gap, talent shortage and collaboration challenges within the cybersecurity industry.”

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

“Disruptive technologies and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs.”

Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries.

To be eligible to participate a business must be a privately owned company that’s operating for profit, must be independently owned and not a subsidiary, and can be located anywhere in the world.

Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for the biggest pain points customers experience.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady is committed to focusing on the most foundational element in cybersecurity – The People with a simple goal – Empower Defenders. The product brings together contextual awareness, automation, knowledge and collaboration to modernize security operations. The product integrates with all the leading endpoint, network and cloud and intelligence products.

