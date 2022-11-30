Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay

Nov 30 (Reuters) - European countries face strikes and
protests due to high energy prices and a wider rise in living
costs. Here are details of some of the industrial action and
demonstrations.
BRITAIN
* More than 10,000 ambulance workers across England and
Wales have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over
pay and conditions, the GMB union said on Nov. 30, after nurses
voted to strike on Dec. 15 and 20 for more pay. The actions will
put further pressure on the state-run National Health Service.
Britain faces widespread industrial unrestin the run up to
the Christmas holiday and into January as workers struggling
with double-digit inflation resort to strike action to demand
better pay and working conditions.
* Britain's BT said on Nov. 28 it would give all but
its highest paid staff a 1,500 pounds ($1,800) special pay rise
from Jan. 1 to reflect the rising cost of living. The move was
backed by two unions and could halt strike action at the
telecoms group.
* Pay awards by British employers held at a 30-year high of
4% in the three months to October, well below annual inflation
of more than 11%, data from human resources company XpertHR
showed.
GERMANY
* The Verdi union said Black Friday work stoppages were
planned at 10 Amazon fulfilment centres in Germany as
part of the Make Amazon Pay initiative targeting the online
retailer worldwide.
* Volkswagen agreed on Nov. 23 a two-year wage
deal for around 125,000 workers at its western German factories,
offering around 8.5% more pay - below inflation but more than
other employers have yielded in recent weeks.
* Germany's IG Metall union agreed on Nov. 18 a
below-inflation pay deal in a powerhouse region, setting the
benchmark for 3.9 million metal and electrical sector workers
nationwide.
* Verdi said on Nov. 18 it had reached a wage agreement with
energy company RWE for roughly 18,000 employees that includes
one-off 3,000 euro ($3,122) payments and salary increases of at
least 6% from Feb. 1.
* Lufthansa and the UFO union have reached a pay
agreement for 19,000 cabin crew members, the German airline
said.
* German carmaker Audi favours offering employees one-off
tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human
resources director said.
NETHERLANDS
* BP said on Nov. 22 that a pay dispute was delaying
the planned restart of its large refinery in Rotterdam. Some
operations resumed on Nov. 26 and talks continue.
FRANCE
* Trade unions UNAC and SNGAF said they were calling for
strike action over work conditions at Air France
during the Christmas holidays from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2.
* France's EDF said on Oct. 27 it had formally
signed a wage agreement with all unions at the company.
SPAIN
* Spain's banks and the country's two biggest unions reached
an agreement to raise wages of employees in the sector by 4.5%
in 2023 compared to 2022, the banking association AEB and the
union CCOO said on Nov. 29.
* Zara shop workers in its home town of A Coruna started a
two-day strike during its "Black Friday" sales campaign.
* Insurer Mapfre will give approximately 10,000 employees a
400 euro bonus at Christmas to help them cope with soaring
inflation. It paid a 350 euro bonus in July.
* Thousands of Spaniards packed Madrid's landmark Plaza
Mayor square on Nov. 3 to demand higher pay, its first mass
protest since the start of the cost of living crisis.
ITALY
* Italy's state railways company Ferrovie dello Stato said
on Nov. 25 it would give its 82,000 staff a 300 euro
cost-of-living bonus under a new government-approved scheme.
PORTUGAL
* Thousands of doctors, nurses, teachers and civil servants
walked off the job on Nov. 18 to demand wage increases amid
rampant inflation.
AUSTRIA
* Austria's rail workers held a "warning strike" on Nov. 28
that shut down train traffic throughout the country, after pay
talks fell through. The main rail union is seeking a 400 euro
pay rise for the sector's 50,000 employees.
* Austrian metal workers secured on Nov. 4 an average annual
pay rise of over 7%, above the 6.3% inflation rate for the
negotiating period, which may be a bellwether for other sectors.
NORWAY
Two labour unions representing SAS cabin crew in
Norway said on Nov. 30 they had reached agreement with the
airline over wages, averting a strike.
($1 = 0.9609 euros)
($1 = 0.8363 pounds)
(Compiled by Catherine Evans
Editing by Mark Potter)