Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Strikes to halt oil products from TotalEnergies' Dunkirk refinery - CGT

01/18/2023 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: TotalEnergies fuel depot in Mardyck

PARIS (Reuters) -No refined oil products will be shipped from the TotalEnergies' refinery in Dunkirk, northern France, during the national strike on Thursday, a representative from the CGT trade union told Reuters.

Workers across sectors have announced strikes and protests for Thursday, expressing their anger over a planned pension reform which would raise the legal retirement age.

ExxonMobil's French branch Esso, which operates a refinery at Fos-sur-Mer in the south and Gravenchon-Port Jerome in the north, said that sites are running normal operations and there is no impact on its product supply at this stage.

"We have plans in place to maximize our fuels supply to mitigate any potential impacts on our customers," a spokesperson from Esso said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.35% 86.85 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.00% 59.6 Real-time Quote.1.62%
WTI 0.94% 81.568 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
Latest news "Economy"
12:06pMassachusetts man charged with wife's murder searched how to dispose of body - prosecutor
RE
12:04pAmazon expects all notifications in the u.s. ,canada, and costa…
RE
12:04pAmazon will be notifying employees impacted by decision to reduc…
RE
12:04pIrish PM Varadkar hits back at Sinn Fein over Dowdall donation
AN
12:04pAt a Glance : World Economic Forum, Wednesday -- -2-
DJ
12:04pAt a Glance : World Economic Forum, Wednesday -- Update
DJ
12:03pDanone appoints three new deputy CEOs - statement
RE
12:03pGreece extends deadline for Volos port sale process to February 3
RE
12:00pFed's current structure has boosted public confidence, George says
RE
11:58aSouthwest Airlines pilot union calls for strike authorization vote
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
2NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
3French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...
5Tesla, shareholders to lay out arguments in 'funding secured' fraud tri..

HOT NEWS