Strikes to halt oil products from TotalEnergies' Dunkirk refinery - CGT

Workers across sectors have announced strikes and protests for Thursday, expressing their anger over a planned pension reform which would raise the legal retirement age.

ExxonMobil's French branch Esso, which operates a refinery at Fos-sur-Mer in the south and Gravenchon-Port Jerome in the north, said that sites are running normal operations and there is no impact on its product supply at this stage.

"We have plans in place to maximize our fuels supply to mitigate any potential impacts on our customers," a spokesperson from Esso said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Elaine Hardcastle)