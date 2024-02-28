Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fintech firm Stripe's valuation jumped to $65 billion in an employee share-sale deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
