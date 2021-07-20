Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strive Health : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

07/20/2021 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Strive Health is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

Strive Health, the national leader in value-based kidney care, today announced its CareMultiplier™ platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s CareMultiplier™ platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Strive Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Organizations and their patients trust Strive Health keep information secure and meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT,” said Masoud Nourmohammadi, CTO at Strive Health. “We are pleased to demonstrate our dedication to the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Strive Health’s HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

Strive Health provides specialized, technology-enabled care services for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The company combines advanced technology with high-touch patient care to slow kidney disease progression, prevent unnecessary and costly hospitalizations, and expand access to optimal therapies such as home dialysis and transplants.

About Strive Health

Strive Health is the national leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Strive's model uses a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers, and next-generation dialysis services to form an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems, and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Backed by New Enterprise Associates, CapitalG, Redpoint, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Ascension Ventures, Strive delivers compassionate kidney care the way it should be done. For more information, visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or at www.strivehealth.com, or email info@strivehealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Optimized and Verified Method for Testing Over 100 PFAS Compounds
PU
08:24aSACYR S A : Concesiones adapts its wind energy project “Vientos del Camino/Haizebide” to the Government of Navarra's environmental guidelines
PU
08:24aHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : FTSE 100 claws back some losses but sell-off hits crypto wallets with bitcoin dropping below $30,000
AQ
08:24aYOUGOV : One in five NHS COVID-19 app users have contact tracing turned off
PU
08:24aFUZZY'S TACO SHOP : Introduces the Hatch Green Chile Taco to its Menu for a Limited Time
BU
08:23aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:22aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Britain proposes accountability rules for market infrastructure firms
RE
08:21aGREEN MINERALS AS : - invitation to Q2 2021 presentation
AQ
08:21aAVAILITY : Appoints Veteran Financial Executive Frank Petito as Chief Financial Officer
PR
08:21aFORESIGHT : Eye-Net Launches Pilot Project With Multinational Japanese Company
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks staunch sell-off even as global economy fears linger
5Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, set for space voyage

HOT NEWS