Strive Health : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Strive Health is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

Strive Health, the national leader in value-based kidney care, today announced its CareMultiplier™ platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s CareMultiplier™ platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Strive Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Organizations and their patients trust Strive Health keep information secure and meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT,” said Masoud Nourmohammadi, CTO at Strive Health. “We are pleased to demonstrate our dedication to the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Strive Health’s HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

Strive Health provides specialized, technology-enabled care services for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The company combines advanced technology with high-touch patient care to slow kidney disease progression, prevent unnecessary and costly hospitalizations, and expand access to optimal therapies such as home dialysis and transplants.

About Strive Health

Strive Health is the national leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Strive's model uses a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers, and next-generation dialysis services to form an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems, and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Backed by New Enterprise Associates, CapitalG, Redpoint, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Ascension Ventures, Strive delivers compassionate kidney care the way it should be done. For more information, visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or at www.strivehealth.com, or email info@strivehealth.com.

