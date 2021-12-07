Strive Health Selects Bamboo Health to Optimize Care Coordination for Improved Patient Outcomes

Leader in value-based kidney care to utilize admission, discharge and transfer data from Pings and Spotlights solutions for real-time visibility and patient engagement

Bamboo Health, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, announced that Strive Health, the national leader in value-based kidney care, has selected its solutions to monitor and drive better outcomes for kidney disease patients throughout Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Michigan. The partnership includes the use of Bamboo Health’s Pings solution for real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) e-notifications whenever patients experience care events, and Spotlights solution for interactive, real-time dashboards of high-priority performance metrics, using the Outbound HL7 2.5.1 standard integration for e-notifications.

Bamboo Health’s extensive infrastructure and network support the exchange of applications, information, and actionable insights in more than one billion patient encounters per year nationwide. The Pings solution provides Strive Health with real-time visibility into patient care events that will be used to engage patients participating in disease management programs and facilitate post-discharge follow up and medication reconciliation, as well as divert non-crashing patients from the emergency department to other clinically appropriate settings. In conjunction with the Spotlights solution, Strive Health gains the ability to evaluate performance trends and drill down to the patient-level for root-cause analysis, identification, and stratification of at-risk patients to improve care outcomes and transitions while lowering cost.

“As a full-service provider for kidney disease patients, Strive Health is changing the kidney care paradigm to identify patients earlier, prioritize the right care at the right time, and drive better outcomes,” said Masoud Nourmohammadi, Chief Technology Officer at Strive Health. “This makes our selection of Bamboo Health’s innovative solutions a natural fit. Through the use of Pings and Spotlights, Strive’s Kidney Heroes™ clinicians will be immediately notified any time one of our patients gets admitted, discharged, or transferred from a facility. This full, real-time picture of patients’ care journeys aligns with how Strive delivers its distinctive care model, which is centered on clinicians meeting patients where they are and working together to coordinate comprehensive, compassionate care.”

Bamboo Health connects 37 payers and one million clinicians across 50 states, creating one of the most interoperable care coordination networks in the nation. The company’s solutions and technology platform enable customers to optimize value-based outcomes by delivering information, actionable insights, and support for the delivery of whole person care through payer and provider collaboration.

“Bamboo Health combines patient data, analytics, and communication to provide partners such as Strive Health with an interoperable network—all with care coordination and total cost of care top of mind,” said Rob Cohen, President and General Manager of Bamboo Health. “As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, Bamboo Health integrates Strive with more than 2,500 hospitals, 37 payers, 7,800 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, and 45 state governments, and hundreds of other providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) across the continuum of care—strengthening their ability to deliver clinically integrated care that leads to better patient outcomes at lower cost.”

About Strive Health

Strive Health is the nation’s leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Strive's core solutions include Population Health, Strive Care Partners™ (a value-based nephrology platform) and Complete Dialysis. Using a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers and next-generation dialysis services, Strive forms an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Backed by New Enterprise Associates, Alphabet’s CapitalG, Redpoint, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures and Ascension Ventures, Strive delivers compassionate kidney care the way it should be done. For more information, visit Twitter, LinkedIn or www.strivehealth.com, or email info@strivehealth.com.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + Patient Ping) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 7,800 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 37 health plans, 45 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

