Strong Demand for Miniaturized Electronic Devices to Boost the Lithography Metrology Equipment Market | Technavio

The global lithography metrology equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 481.82 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Increased demand for miniaturized electronic devices will be one of the primary lithography metrology equipment market drivers during the forecast period. The aspect that helped the most in this is the advent of miniaturized semiconductor components such as ICs. Market vendors are primarily focusing on developing miniaturized personal electronics that have a low power consumption rate. In recent times, the miniaturized electronic devices requirement has significantly increased. The lithography metrology equipment manufacturers are focusing on developing and delivering IC chips with superior performance and lesser power consumption. With these factors, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major lithography metrology equipment market growth came from the foundry segment. The revenue generated is expected to rise during the forecast period because of the rising adoption of miniaturized electronic devices worldwide.

APAC was the largest lithography metrology equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rapid industrialization and urbanization in this region.

The global lithography metrology equipment market is fragmented. Advantest Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., KLA Corp., and Nikon Corp, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this lithography metrology equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global lithography metrology equipment market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increase in Wafer Size will be a Key Market Trend

There has been a constant increase in the wafer size over the last four decades. The major reason for the shift to wafers with a larger diameter is to reduce the manufacturing cost by 20%-25%. This increase in the silicon diameter is expected to continue in the forthcoming years which would help in the growth of the global Lithography Metrology Equipment Market.

Lithography Metrology Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist lithography metrology equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lithography metrology equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lithography metrology equipment market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lithography metrology equipment market vendors

