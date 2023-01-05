Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Strong PMI reading and corporate guidance lift UK equities

01/05/2023 | 05:09am EST
The lower-than-expected inflation readings in Germany and France published earlier this week boosted equities in the UK, with the FTSE 100 ending the sessions 0.4% higher.

Signs that inflation is cooling in the US and Europe fueled hopes that central banks would stop rate hikes, but that was before the release of the Fed’s minutes from its latest policy meeting. They showed officials believe higher interest rates need to stay a while longer to curb inflation.  They don’t even see any rate cuts in 2023.

Despite this the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% this morning, boosted by the news that clothing retailer Next raised its pretax profit guidance for fiscal 2023. Greggs also said today that it expects full-year sales to rise 23%.

In addition, the service PMI for December shows expansion in the services sector picked up last months after four consecutive months of slowing growth. The service PMI rose to 52.7 from 50.8 in November.

 

Things to read today:

No Fed Cut? Markets Think its More Than a Matter of Minutes (Bloomberg)

Fed wants ‘more evidence’ of easing inflation and backs fresh rate rises (FT)

Why Xi Jinping Reversed His Zero-Covid Policy in China (WSJ)

 


