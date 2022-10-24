Strong demand for English language learning keeps Pearson on track

The British company reported 28% growth in English language courses, with demand boosted by the reopening of borders after the pandemic.

Underlying sales in assessment and qualifications grew 12%, it said on Monday, while higher education was down 4%, which it said was consistent with its expectations.

Chief Executive Andy Bird said the company was "very encouraged" by recent enrollment data in the United States that showed a 1.1% decline, which analysts said was about half the rate of a year earlier.

He said the data showed more students were physically going back to college, while a 12% increase in the number of 16-18 years old doing college credits was a positive early indicator of future enrollments.

Shares in the group, which have risen 41% in the last 12 months against a 4.6% fall in the FTSE 100, were trading up 6% at 941 pence on Monday.

Much of the spending on education is non-discretionary and non-cyclical, Bird said, which are advantages in worsening economic conditions.

"While we're mindful of the challenging macro environment, we have confidence of being able to navigate these headwinds," he told reporters.

Analysts at Citi, who have a "buy" rating on the shares, said the company's organic growth had come in "materially ahead of expectations", notably in English language learning, assessment and qualifications, and higher education.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey, Kirsten Donovan)

By Paul Sandle