Strong exports, construction boost German economy in fourth quarter

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bullish exports and solid
construction activity helped the German economy to grow by a
stronger-than-expected 0.3% in the final quarter of last year,
the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday, revising an
earlier estimate.
The office, which previously had reported a 0.1% expansion
on the quarter from October to December, said it also revised
upward its 2020 full-year GDP figure for Europe's largest
economy to -4.9% from -5.0%.
Adjusted for calendar effects, the economy last year shrank
by 5.3%, which was a much smaller contraction than many other
European countries recorded, mainly due to a strong fiscal
response of Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The debt-financed fiscal splurge created an overall state
budget deficit of 139.6 billion euros or 4.2% of gross domestic
product in 2020, the office said. This was the first deficit
since 2011 and the second-highest since German reunification.
