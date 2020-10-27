Log in
Strong men lead dramas TV series this season on Tele N

10/27/2020 | 07:01am EDT

West Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tele N, the television network that showcases the best selection of classic Mexican movies as well as the most popular telenovelas and series from around the world, presents three TV series from Chile and Turkey in which strong male characters lead the dramas: Pobre Gallo, Perdóname, and Rosa Negra.

Pobre Gallo is a Chilean TV series about the life of a workaholic man, who gets sick at the airport and his doctor’s diagnostic is that he needs to travel out of town with his two children. In town, he meets and likes the major, but a girlfriend from the past will try to get him back.   

Perdóname is a Turkish TV series about a family leads by a successful and wealthy businessman, who has very strict rules and able to stand firm against his family and employees. He will pay for what he has done in the past for fame and fortune.

Rosa Negra is a Turkish TV series about two brothers in war. The older has always been jealous of the younger because he wants to be the leader of the family. However, he doesn’t have a son that will continue his legacy, the only son he has is disabled.

Plus on Tele N the most addictive movie blocks every Saturday with Sábados Clásicos and Noches Mexicanas during the week.  

Tele N is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Tele N’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit Tele N at olympusat.com/networks and Tele N Blog

