Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Strong metal prices help S.Africa's Amplats deliver higher annual profit

02/22/2021 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - A pit head is seen at the Tumela Mine in Thabazimbi

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) on Monday posted a 63% jump in its annual profit, underpinned by higher metal prices and a weaker rand exchange rate.

The Johannesburg-listed miner, one of the world's largest platinum producers, reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) for 2020 of 115.54 rand ($7.83), compared with 70.87 rand a year earlier.

Supply shortfalls have driven rapid price gains for metals extracted by Amplats, including platinum, palladium and rhodium, boosting profit and helping cushion the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Amplats said the average dollar basket price of the platinum group metals (PGM) it mines increased by 51% year-on-year, particularly with upbeat rhodium prices.

A weaker rand, which reduces production costs for the miner, further boosted its full-year earnings.

Revenue during the reported period increased to 137.8 billion rand from 99.6 billion rand in the year-ago period, while EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surged 39% to 41.6 billion rand.

Total PGM output during the year fell 14% to 3.808 million ounces due to the impact of lockdown restrictions in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The precious metals miner said it had a build-up of work-in-progress inventory of around 1 million PGM ounces due to disruptions caused after an explosion at its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) processing site last year.

Amplats said it expects the build-up in inventory to be released by the end of 2022, and declared a final dividend of 35.35 rand per share. Lst year, the miner had announced a base dividend of 16.60 rand and a special dividend of 25 rand.

($1 = 14.7628 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42aStrong metal prices help S.Africa's Amplats deliver higher annual profit
RE
03:42aAbout a third of Texans still facing disrupted water supplies - CNN
RE
03:40aSaudi defence firm SAMI targets $5 bln annual revenue by 2030
RE
03:37aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways owner IAG boosts liquidity by 2.45 billion pounds
RE
03:34aKorean Air to follow relevant authorities' directives on Boeing 777
RE
03:32aTunisair CEO fired after dispute with union
RE
03:29aS.African mall operator Liberty Two Degrees sees annual profit slump by over 50%
RE
03:28aGerman Bund yield hits fresh 8-month high as reflation trade hits
RE
03:28aECONOMIC UPDATE : Issue 2/2021
PU
03:08aBENETEAU : French boat maker Beneteau's shares fall after cyberattack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC, U.S. oil firms expect subdued shale rebound even as crude prices rise
2ALPHA BANK A.E. : ALPHA BANK A E : to sell 10.8 billion euro portfolio to Davidson Kempner
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Berenberg remains a Sell rating
4KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD. : Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident
5KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel acquires Asian logistics provider Apex..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ