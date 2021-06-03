StrongMind : Hybrid Solution Awarded Research-Based Design Product Certification

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind's innovative Hybrid Learning Solution has earned the Research-Based Design Product Certification from Digital Promise. The Product Certification serves as a rigorous, reliable signal for district and school administrators, educators, and families looking for evidence of research-based educational technology products.

"Schools, teachers, and families should be confident about the educational resources and products that are used inside the classroom," says Yovhane Metcalfe, Chief Academic Officer at StrongMind. "The Research-Based Certification from Digital Promise is a great way for StrongMind to show our commitment to evidenced-based design and build confidence among educators."

The StrongMind Hybrid Solution uniquely balances self-paced learning for 6-12th grade students with teacher-directed activities, collaboration with other learners, and project-based learning, driving positive outcomes for all students. The solution supports schools and districts by combining the best aspects of a traditional brick-and-mortar school with digital learning. StrongMind submitted evidence to Digital Promise confirming a link between research on how students learn and the product's design.

"Educators and researchers continue to uncover important insights about how people learn," said Christina Luke Luna, senior director of lifelong learning pathways at Digital Promise. "Digital Promise's Research-Based Design Product Certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about learning into their design and development."

The Research-Based Design Product Certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and nearly 50 educators across the United States. Through Product Certifications, consumers can narrow their options as they select products based on research about learning before trying it out in their classrooms.

The StrongMind Hybrid Solution is flexible and can be customized and scheduled in many different ways to meet the evolving needs of schools, their educators, and their students and families. StrongMind works closely with partners every step of the way to develop a hybrid model that works for each individual school or district and to ensure continuity of learning as situations change.

