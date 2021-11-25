Press release

Embargo: 25.11.2021, 8:30

06 Industry and Services

Structural Business Statistics 2019

Lake Geneva region exceeded one million jobs in 2019

In 2019, the Swiss economy totalled some 5.3 million jobs, reflecting growth of 1.3% compared with 2018. Lake Geneva region passed the million mark for the first time, positioning itself just behind Espace Mittelland and Zurich. Over the 2011-2019 period, almost half a million jobs were added to the economy overall. The main driver of this growth is the tertiary sector with an increase of over 450 000 jobs. These are the latest results of the Federal Statistical Office's (FSO) structural business statistics (STATENT).

