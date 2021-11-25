Structural Business Statistics STATENT 2019

25.11.2021 - New statistical information

In 2019, the Swiss economy totalled some 5.3 million jobs, reflecting growth of 1.3% compared with 2018. Lake Geneva region passed the million mark for the first time, positioning itself just behind Espace Mittelland and Zurich. Over the 2011-2019 period, almost half a million jobs were added to the economy overall. The main driver of this growth is the tertiary sector with an increase of over 450 000 jobs.