Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Structural Reform Agenda to Focus on Recovery and Resiliency: APEC Policy Support Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 12:15am EDT

APEC member economies need to act decisively to ensure that the next structural reform agenda contributes to building resilience in the region against crises and shocks, not only tackling the challenging tasks at hand, according to a new report.

The final review of the Renewed APEC Agenda for Structural Reform (RAASR), an APEC Economic Committee initiative, was conducted by the APEC Policy Support Unit to assess member economies' progress on structural reforms efforts and to look for gaps which could be targets for future work.

'Structural reforms remove structural barriers to improve access to economic opportunity and can even help economies to reach a higher growth trajectory,' said Dr Denis Hew, Director of APEC Policy Support Unit.

'In times of economic uncertainty, policymakers often resort to structural reform to support recovery and boost growth,' he added. 'It is extremely relevant and important today, given that governments in the region are battling both a health and economic crisis.'

APEC's structural reform agenda is based on three pillars: 1) developing more open, well-functioning, transparent and competitive markets; 2) deepening the participation of all segments of society; and 3) establishing sustainable social policies.

'To conduct a review on structural reform, we analyse the indicators agreed by economies ranging from ease of doing business, access to basic services and infrastructure, labour productivity and participation rate to business innovation, youth unemployment, and digital infrastructure,' explained Andre Wirjo, Analyst of the APEC Policy Support Unit, who is a co-author of the report.

The final review finds that APEC has performed well in the areas of innovation and productivity across various metrics including labour productivity per person employed. However, more effort is needed to boost university-industry collaboration in research and development, among others.

APEC has made some progress in terms of enhancing the efficiency of its labour markets, making them more flexible and agile. Yet, the report also noted that members should continue to make improvements in certain areas such as better linking employee pay to productivity.

The report further highlights the need for APEC to boost access to basic services and infrastructure as well as to enhance fiscal and social policies, noting that there are variation in performance among members. All the more crucial, members need to improve healthcare accessibility and social protection in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Collectively, APEC has made good strides towards advancing structural reform efforts,' said Wirjo. 'However, members should continue making progress in advancing structural reform efforts through the APEC Economic Committee and other fora so that economies can rebuild better post-pandemic.'

Inclusiveness is another key area in ensuring resiliency through structural reforms. The report recommends that members reinforce the importance of holistic approaches to structural reform efforts. On top of core structural reform efforts, member needs to work collectively across agencies to formulate supporting policies in areas such as human capital development and social protection.

Download the full Renewed APEC Agenda for Structural Reform - Final Review Report here.

# # #

For further details, please contact:

Masyitha Baziad +65 9751 2146 at [email protected]
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at [email protected]

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 04:14:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31aSensex, Nifty rise ahead of Reliance, Indian Oil earnings; IT shares gain
RE
12:20aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : The Protection of Older Persons Must Have Dignity and Humanity at the Center
PU
12:16aLEON BLACK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aSTRUCTURAL REFORM AGENDA TO FOCUS ON RECOVERY AND RESILIENCY : APEC Policy Support Unit
PU
10/29BP to shut Australian oil refinery, switch to fuel import terminal
RE
10/29Japan's new climate goals lift prospects for crippled nuclear industry
RE
10/29Thwart U.S. veto or await new president? WTO has leadership dilemma
RE
10/29Philippines' Converge posts 71% revenue growth for third-quarter
RE
10/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
3ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
4FACEBOOK INC : Facebook anticipates tougher 2021 even as pandemic boosts ad revenue
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees pandemic boosting holiday sales and investment in delivery
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group