Structure of currency in circulation as of 31 December 2021

01/12/2022 | 09:36am EST
The CNB has published the structure of currency in circulation as of the end of 2021. The value of currency in circulation (all circulating and commemorative banknotes and coins) totalled CZK 731.1 billion as of 31 December 2021, up by CZK 19.2 billion on a year earlier. The largest annual increase in currency in circulation (up by CZK 67.5 billion) was recorded in 2020.

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 14:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
