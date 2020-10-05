Stryker : Marks One Million Mesa Pedicle Screw Implantations Globally

Mesa to be showcased during virtual exhibit at NASS 2020

Stryker announced today that it has surpassed one million Mesa Pedicle Screw implantations globally since its launch in 2006. To celebrate this milestone, Stryker will feature the Mesa Spinal System in a virtual exhibit space during the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting, occurring virtually from Oct. 6-9, 2020.

Featured across various spinal systems, Mesa Pedicle Screws provide a 60-degree range of motion, variability in the sagittal plane provided by the polyaxial screws along with a derotation capability provided by the monoaxial screws, and rod placement accommodations designed to eliminate screw height adjustment. Its seamless instrumentation is designed to address challenging correction maneuvers in complex spine surgery.

“When I first started my practice I used almost every system available, then fortunately I came across the Mesa System,” said William Accousti, MD, a spine surgeon at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Comparable systems usually require attaching additional equipment to perform derotation after certain corrective maneuvers. With the Mesa System, I am able to correct all three planes of deformity simultaneously.”

“Mesa has been a significant advancement in pedicle screw technology in the last 30 years,” added John P. Kostuik, MD, former President of the North American Spine and Scoliosis Research Societies, Chief of Orthopedics at Johns Hopkins, and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of K2M. “With its low profile, locking simplicity and versatility, we created an enhanced system designed to treat pathologies from the cervical spine to the sacrum. I am proud to have been a part of its development and am pleased that it continues to provide value to surgeons worldwide as part of Stryker’s innovative product offering.”

Stryker’s Mesa Spinal Platform consists of several top-loading, low-profile systems, including Mesa Deformity, Mesa 2 Deformity, Mesa Degenerative, Mesa Mini, Mesa Rail and Mesa Small Stature.

“At Stryker, we are driven to continue leading the way in complex spine innovation,” said Eric Major, President of Stryker’s Spine division. “This extraordinary milestone demonstrates our ongoing commitment to advancing state-of-the-art solutions, like Mesa, which have helped surgeons produce positive outcomes in patients who present with many of the world’s most debilitating spinal pathologies.”

Stryker will showcase its comprehensive Mesa Deformity Platform this week at the 2020 North American Spine Society’s Virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

