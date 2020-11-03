Log in
Stryker and Wright Medical, In the Matter of

11/03/2020 | 11:10am EST
Stryker and Wright Medical, In the Matter of
Last Updated: November 3, 2020
Case Status:
Pending
In the Matter of Stryker Corporation, a corporation; and Wright Medical Group N.V., a corporation.
FTC Matter/File Number:

201 0014

Enforcement Type:

Part 2 Consents

Case Summary

The Federal Trade Commission requires medical device companies Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical Group N.V. to divest all assets related to Stryker's total ankle replacements and finger joint implant products to remedy concerns, as alleged in the complaint, that Stryker's proposed $4 billion acquisition of Wright will harm competition in these two markets. Under the proposed consent agreement, Stryker and Wright must divest all assets associated with Stryker's total ankle replacements and finger joint implants to DJO Global, allowing it to become an independent, viable, and effective competitor in these markets.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 16:09:07 UTC

