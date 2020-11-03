Stryker and Wright Medical, In the Matter of

Last Updated: November 3, 2020

In the Matter of Stryker Corporation, a corporation; and Wright Medical Group N.V., a corporation.

The Federal Trade Commission requires medical device companies Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical Group N.V. to divest all assets related to Stryker's total ankle replacements and finger joint implant products to remedy concerns, as alleged in the complaint, that Stryker's proposed $4 billion acquisition of Wright will harm competition in these two markets. Under the proposed consent agreement, Stryker and Wright must divest all assets associated with Stryker's total ankle replacements and finger joint implants to DJO Global, allowing it to become an independent, viable, and effective competitor in these markets.