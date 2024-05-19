STORY: :: Some Morehouse graduates turn their backs to

President Biden as he delivers the commencement address

:: May 19, 2024

:: Atlanta, Georgia

Biden's address at Morehouse College, a historically Black men's college in Atlanta, is part of an election-year platform to repair bonds with young Black men and address the anger over his position on Israel.

"It's a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, that's why I've called for an immediate ceasefire," Biden said to applause.

"I know it angers and frustrates many of you, including in my family," he said.

Biden was largely uninterrupted by protests that have shut down graduations elsewhere, although in addition to students who turned their chairs around to turn their backs to him, one graduate appeared to hold up a Palestinian flag briefly and an audience member stood and turned their back with their fist raised.

Biden also made remarks more typical of traditional commencement addresses, saying: Education "makes you free. And a Morehouse education makes you fearless."

Some graduates wore keffiyehs -- the black-and-white head scarf which has become an emblem of solidarity with the Palestinian cause -- tied around their gowns, while the valedictorian called for a permanent and immediate ceasefire.

Israel's invasion of Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, youth discontent with the Democratic incumbent and a close 2024 race have contributed to an unusually high profile for what is normally a platitude-laden speech of encouragement for new graduates.