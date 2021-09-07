Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Studeo : Gives Students From All Backgrounds Access to Elite Tutoring

09/07/2021 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newly released video platform democratises higher-learning and spreads access to top-quality tutoring

Studeo App is now available. Studeo is an all-inclusive video learning app that has two goals: improve students' grades and pave their way to top universities. The mobile app provides affordable, high-quality tuition, simplified learning techniques inside a friendly and engaging video learning platform.

Studeo tutors have graduated from Oxford or Cambridge and propelled many of their previous students into top universities. Elite tutoring is expensive (£150+ per hour), a barrier for many families seeking help with their child's education. Tutors can offer their app-based content at a fraction of the cost of a private lesson, essentially digitalising the private tutoring experience. Studeo ambitions to develop content to cover A-levels and GCSE science topics: Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology, while starting with Maths 2nd year A-level.

Students can access bite-sized videos, MCQs, flashcards, live forums for Q&A, through their smartphones. They can refer to lessons anytime and anywhere. No need to spend countless hours searching for a private tutor, Studeo has selected them thoroughly and made them accessible to everyone. Students have unlimited access to content and can ask questions in a live forum section. The app provides students with practical revision tools to optimise learning, including correction videos and flashcards accessible on the bus to school or during breaks.

Nicolas Levandowsky, CEO:

"We created Studeo after realising that the best educational resources were inaccessible to the majority of families, due to lack of information or financial means. During the Covid period, inequalities in education have continued to grow, further widening the gap between students from different social classes. Our conviction is that students from all backgrounds, with ambition and the right tools, should have a chance to enter top universities. Studeo allows students from all over the country to access top-quality tutoring which is generally reserved to a few lucky ones.”

Studeo subscription enables students to access 300 videos, 300 MCQ's, 100 Flashcards and a live forum, with a constantly evolving library. The app is available on Apple Download Now and Google stores Download Now with an initial free trial period.

Please visit About us for more information.

Links
www.studeoapp.co.uk
https://studeoapp.co.uk/about-us/
https://studeoapp.co.uk/blog/
www.instagram.com/studeoapp/
www.facebook.com/Studeo-108474641350867


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:23aFinancial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; DS Smith outperforms
RE
03:23aDollar hovers near one-month lows as sentiment upbeat
RE
03:23aHong Kong to reopen China border for some residents as govt eases COVID-19 rules
RE
03:23aSouth African rand dips before second-quarter GDP data
RE
03:22aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market Update - 7 September 2021
PU
03:22aGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : Construtora Udra will build Stage I of the Casas da Lapa Residential in Lisbon, Portugal
PU
03:22aABN AMRO BANK N : develops bookkeeping services for businesses
PU
03:22aInternational Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 30 August 2021
PU
03:22aINTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS IN JUNE 2021 : significant increase in imports (+33.1%) and exports (+20.9%) in comparison to the weak results in June 2020
PU
03:22aWholesale price index increased by 12.0% in August 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..
3ALD : French car leasing firm ALD takes stake in mobility startup Skipr
4VEON : Ventures increases its investment in ShopUp
5Ted Baker sales jump as easing curbs revive dressing to the nines

HOT NEWS