Study: Almost Half of Aussie Workers Are in the Dark on How Their Organisation Will Survive COVID-19

Six months since the forced switch to remote work, employers have a ways to go

New research released today by Wrike has found only a little over half (53%) of Australian workers have been briefed on how their company will survive the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, while 47% of them are in the dark1.

Australian workplaces are on par with the United States, where 53% of workers have also been briefed on their organisation’s plan to weather the storm, marginally ahead of the United Kingdom (46%)2.

However, six months since remote working became the new normal, there is still some room for improvement. The study also found:

Two in five (40%) Aussies are not clear on what employers expect from them in terms of working hours, availability and productivity as they work from home 1

Only two-thirds (65%) feel their company is well set up to work remotely 1

15% of workers report their employer does not have a reporting system in place, which has made it hard to remain accountable 1

Over one in 10 (13%) Aussies admitted their organisation does not offer enough support for team members1

While Australian businesses have an expectations gap to fill as teams work from home, three in five (60%)1 are ahead of counterparts in the UK and US, where a little over half of employees report clear expectations (53% and 51% respectively)2.

Fintan Lalor, Regional Manager for APAC at Wrike, said: “Most Australian organisations were quick to adapt to the basic needs of working from home, however, the gaps employees have identified can be costly in the long run if not addressed.”

“Organisations need to be more transparent with staff around how they plan to survive the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus to alleviate unnecessary stresses and provide reassurance where possible. Companies that set their employees up for success and continue regular communications can expect the same or greater levels of productivity from remote employees as they would in an office environment.

“Remote working is here to stay into the near future and even after the virus, so now is the time for business leaders to evaluate and address how to future-proof their approach and optimise performance,” Lalor said.

The research also looked at company culture in a remote environment. Regarding company culture, the research found:

Over two in five (45%) Australian employees value collaboration and team work within the workplace 1 , more than their UK (39%) and US (38%) counterparts 2

, more than their UK (39%) and US (38%) counterparts One-third (33%) of Aussies feel their company is a supportive environment where colleagues are like an extended family 1

However, this camaraderie has Australian workplaces lagging behind the UK, where 42% of workplaces are dynamic and entrepreneurial2, compared to a little over one-quarter (26%) nationally1

