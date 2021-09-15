Log in
Study: Dems' Tax Plan Skyrockets U.S. to Third-Highest Corporate Tax Rate in Developed World

09/15/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
September 15, 2021 - Blog - Press Releases - Select Revenue Measures - Trade

Democrats' $3.5 trillion tax hike and spending plan will increase the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 26.5 percent-skyrocketing the United States to the third highest corporate rate in the OECD, the Tax Foundation reports.

Corporations don't pay taxes, people do. Democrats' tax hikes will fall on the backs of American working families and Main Street businesses.

'Under the Ways and Means text, the U.S. would have an average corporate tax rate of 30.9 percent, which would be the third-highest corporate tax rate in the OECD, behind only Colombia and Portugal.

'Under current law, the U.S. is right in line with OECD peer countries, and actually near the middle of the pack as far as corporate taxation goes.

'Returning to near the top of the OECD in corporate tax rates would be costly for a few reasons: It would disincentivize investment and encourage firms to shift profits and locate elsewhere, resulting in fewer job opportunities for Americans and less tax revenue for the U.S. government.'

CLICK HERE to read the full article.

Democrats' crippling tax hikes fall on the Middle Class and Main Street business.

  • Main Street businesses will be hit with hundreds of billions of dollars in tax increases, while millionaires and well-connected corporations receive hundreds of billions of dollars in loopholes and tax rebates.
  • The non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) found that workers will shoulder the burden of the tax hikes and that within 10 years of a corporate tax increase, 66.3 percent of the corporate tax burden would be borne by lower- and middle-income taxpayers.
  • The JCT also found that 25 percent of the burden of Democrats' tax hikes would be borne by workers in slashed wages.

READ: BRADY: Build Back in America, Not China

Democrats' global tax surrender will send jobs, investment, and businesses overseas.

READ: FACT CHECK: GOP Tax Reform Led R&D Boom - But Dems Want Washington in Charge

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 20:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
