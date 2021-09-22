Log in
Study Shows Heru's Automated Visual Field Testing Platform Delivers Strong Correlation to Humphrey Field Analyzer

09/22/2021 | 10:06am EDT
  • re:Vive™ by Heru™ provides automated screening and full threshold exam strategies
  • Heru enhances physician workflows and provides greater access to care
  • Study shows re:Vive by Heru delivers excellent reproducibility with shorter testing times

A report by Heru Inc., the innovative vision diagnostics and augmentation leader, indicates that visual field test results from its wearable platform, re:Vive by Heru, are strongly correlated to the ZEISS Humphrey Field Analyzer (HFA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005339/en/

The study, which compared the HFA to re:Vive by Heru, found strong correlations between Heru’s and HFA’s visual field mean deviation and threshold values in normal eyes and eyes with glaucoma and other pathologies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Eye care professionals can trust the results of re:Vive by Heru for their patients, while capitalizing on the many advantages of our automated, time-saving visual field testing platform,” said Mohamed Abou Shousha, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and founder, Heru. “Our patented re:Imagine™ threshold algorithm in the re:Vive platform shows a strong correlation with the Humphrey SITA Standard with excellent reproducibility, and a shorter testing time.”

The study, which compared the HFA to re:Vive by Heru, included 47 eyes – 21 healthy and 26 of patients with glaucoma and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. The study found strong correlations between Heru’s and HFA’s visual field mean deviation and threshold values in normal eyes and eyes with glaucoma and other pathologies. An additional study, bringing the total eyes tested to 81 (40 normal eyes and 41 from eyes with pathology), showed similar results.

The study showed the re:Vive by Heru platform was significantly faster than the HFA SITA Standard with a 15 percent gain in pathologic eyes and an 8 percent gain in healthy eyes.

“Unlike legacy technology that requires patients to fixate on a static location for uncomfortable lengths of time, Heru’s patented ActiveTrack™ real-time gaze tracking confirms the patient’s fixation is always appropriate, improving data quality while keeping the patient engaged and focused throughout the exam,” said John Trefethen, Chief Marketing Officer, Heru. Originally born out of the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the No. 1 ranked ophthalmology hospital, re:Vive by Heru allows physicians to collect vital clinical data anytime during a patient’s visit, using an existing dark room or underutilized pre-test space. Diagnostic exams can also be performed between practices or remote locations, expanding access to care for patients who find it difficult to travel to a physician’s office.

Heru has partnered with Vision Source, North America’s largest network of independent optometrists, to launch re:Vive by Heru to more than 3,600 locally owned practices and 4,500 doctors. Heru recently showcased the new platform at Vision Source Exchange 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Heru is now shipping re:Vive to all customers. Come experience the new reality in diagnostic testing at this year’s Vision Expo West (VEW) in Las Vegas at booth F4072 on September 22-25, 2021.

About Heru

Heru Inc. (www.SeeHeru.com) has developed patented autonomous AI-powered vision diagnostics and augmentation software. This technology exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size, and portability. Heru is the only cross-platform solution with patents to autonomously diagnose vision defects and customize individual vision augmentation based on the user’s unique vision defects.

Heru originated as a spinout from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. In December 2020, Heru announced FDA registration and a seed round led by Fred Drasner, Maurice R. Ferre, M.D., Fred H. Moll, M.D., and a consortium of investors with extensive experience developing, launching, and scaling cutting-edge medical technologies.


HOT NEWS