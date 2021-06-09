The World Bank Group has the pleasure of announcing the 'Study on Trade Facilitation and Equal Participation of Men and Women in the Philippines' to be carried out nationally between June 9-August 15, 2021. This initiative is part of a support program between the World Bank Group and the government of the Philippines to promote the facilitation of foreign trade for businesses in the country.

The study will be conducted through a survey to learn more about business leaders' experiences with trade facilitation measures and mechanisms, challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and barriers to a more equitable participation of women in foreign trade, with the aim of supporting the improved formulation and development of related public initiatives and policies. A selection of brokers and trade agents will also be surveyed.

The survey will be carried out by the company A2F Consulting, with the support of the Resources, Environment and Economics Center for Studies Inc. (REECS), and will target owners and managers of companies, as well as customs brokers, throughout the Philippines that import and export goods across borders.

The survey will be conducted by telephone, and each interview takes approximately 25 minutes. All survey responses and identities of respondents will be kept anonymous and confidential.

Simple, transparent, and predictable import and export processes and procedures are critical or competitive trade and economic growth. Help the World Bank Group understand the challenges you may be facing.

Your viewpoint is very important. Please take part in the survey!

The company A2F Consulting will be available to clarify any questions about the study and to confirm the identity of the interviewers through the following contacts:

Kate Ivey

surveyph@a2f-c.com

Tel: (+1) 301-907-9400