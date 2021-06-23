Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

StuyTown Selects Position Imaging's Smart Package Room® To Add A layer Of Security And Convenience To Residential Package Delivery And Pickup

06/23/2021 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STRATHAM, N.H., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Position Imaging, a pioneer in logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, announced today that Stuyvesant Town (StuyTown), the largest rental apartment complex in the U.S., has selected Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room® for its package management operation. StuyTown is leveraging Position Imaging’s computer vision-based, package room solution to better track and control deliveries while simultaneously giving residents an intuitive, secure, and convenient package pickup service. See the Smart Package Room in action at StuyTown by viewing this video: https://bit.ly/3vDvyzN.

With 11,200-plus multifamily units, StuyTown is an 80-acre complex with 110 unique addresses and is home to more than 27,000 New York City residents. With so many residents, the logistics of package delivery and tracking the correct resident reception can be daunting.

As packages are delivered, Smart Package Room automatically notifies residents that they have a package waiting while advanced computer vision “watches” the item keeping it safe by tracking the exact location—24/7— in a monitored secure room. Upon package retrieval, audio instructions, lights, and lasers guide residents to the exact package location. For real estate managers, Smart Package Room offers a chain-of-custody with proof-of-delivery and the details of who picked up the item and when.

“StuyTown recognizes the importance of proactively managing package flow as delivery volumes continue to increase. Smart Package Room is the perfect way to streamline their package management operations, and ensure that staff members can focus on critical tasks and residents can pick up packages when it’s convenient,” said Ned Hill, CEO, Position Imaging. “StuyTown management always puts their residents first and is not afraid to try new things to provide better services. It’s been great to work with such a forward-looking team. We are excited for StuyTown to experience the next evolution in package management with the Smart Package Room.”

About Position Imaging
Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through iPickup® to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers
Public Relations
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/422f8759-4c76-443b-9ebd-0aaefbe5a5aa.


Primary Logo

StuyTown Selects Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room

StuyTown leverages Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room to securely track deliveries and give residents a convenient package pickup service.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:21aDOCGO  : Hires Michael Costa as New EVP of Strategy
PR
07:21aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : LPN Foundation thanks CP Foods for continually aiding migrant workers and vulnerable groups amid COVID-19 outbreak
PU
07:21aIssue of Rs. 50,000 million Treasury Bonds
PU
07:21aABOUT YOU HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
07:19aUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP  : 2021 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference
PU
07:19aReopening Federal bond issue – Auction result
PU
07:19aHOMAG  : Customer Magazine performance – issue 20 | 2021
PU
07:19aPolyus PJSC Backs 2021 Production Guidance
DJ
07:17aGSK's drugs arm to get $11 billion windfall from consumer spin-off
RE
07:17aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :General Corporate Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
3EURO STOXX 50 : European shares strain for momentum even after Powell reassurance
4TOSHIBA CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Harvard wasn't pressured over Toshiba, former Japan adviser says
5SAVE OUR SUMMER: UK pilots and cabin crew issue travel sector rescue plea

HOT NEWS