Subsea Production and Processing Market by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and Application (Shallow water, Deepwater, and Ultra-deepwater) - Global Forecast to 2024

The subsea production and processing market is poised to grow by USD 6.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the subsea production and processing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in subsea processing.
The subsea production and processing market analysis include the application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities as one of the prime reasons driving the subsea production and processing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Subsea Production and Processing market cover the following areas:
Subsea Production and Processing Market Sizing
Subsea Production and Processing Market Forecast
Subsea Production and Processing Market Analysis
Aker Solutions ASA
Baker Hughes Co.
Dril-Quip Inc.
Hunting Plc
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Oceaneering International Inc.
Saipem Spa
Schlumberger Ltd.
TechnipFMC Plc
Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Advances in subsea processing
-
Declining costs of offshore drilling projects
-
Growing adoption of renewable energy
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Aker Solutions ASA
Baker Hughes Co.
Dril-Quip Inc.
Hunting Plc
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Oceaneering International Inc.
Saipem Spa
Schlumberger Ltd.
TechnipFMC Plc
Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
