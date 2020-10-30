Log in
Subsea Production and Processing Market by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and Application (Shallow water, Deepwater, and Ultra-deepwater) - Global Forecast to 2024

10/30/2020

The subsea production and processing market is poised to grow by USD 6.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005542/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the subsea production and processing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in subsea processing.

The subsea production and processing market analysis include the application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities as one of the prime reasons driving the subsea production and processing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Subsea Production and Processing market cover the following areas:

Subsea Production and Processing Market Sizing
Subsea Production and Processing Market Forecast
Subsea Production and Processing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Aker Solutions ASA
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Dril-Quip Inc.
  • Hunting Plc
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Oceaneering International Inc.
  • Saipem Spa
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • TechnipFMC Plc
  • Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advances in subsea processing
  • Declining costs of offshore drilling projects
  • Growing adoption of renewable energy

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aker Solutions ASA
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Dril-Quip Inc.
  • Hunting Plc
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Oceaneering International Inc.
  • Saipem Spa
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • TechnipFMC Plc
  • Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

