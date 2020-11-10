Log in
Subsea Production and Processing Market to Reach $ 6.73 bn by 2024, Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., and National Oilwell Varco Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends and Forecast 2024 | Technavio

11/10/2020 | 07:31am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the subsea production and processing market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.73 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Free Sample Report 2020 - 2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005500/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 6.73 bn.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril-Quip Inc., Hunting Plc, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Saipem Spa, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc., are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The advances in subsea processing is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the APAC market?
    The APAC region will contribute 34% of the market share.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril-Quip Inc., Hunting Plc, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Saipem Spa, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. are some of the major market participants. The advances in subsea processing will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Subsea Production and Processing Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Shallow Water
    • Deepwater
    • Ultra-deepwater
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40383

Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The subsea production and processing market report covers the following areas:

  • Subsea Production and Processing Market Size
  • Subsea Production and Processing Market Trends
  • Subsea Production and Processing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities as one of the prime reasons driving the subsea production and processing Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist subsea production and processing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the subsea production and processing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the subsea production and processing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of subsea production and processing market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advances in subsea processing
  • Declining costs of offshore drilling projects
  • Growing adoption of renewable energy

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aker Solutions ASA
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Dril-Quip Inc.
  • Hunting Plc
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Oceaneering International Inc.
  • Saipem Spa
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • TechnipFMC Plc
  • Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.