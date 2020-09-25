Log in
Subsequent to revisions the general government sector in 2019 generated a surplus of EUR 249 million (0.5% of GDP)

09/25/2020 | 04:45am EDT
In 2019 (revised) general government revenue grew by 4.6% compared to 2018, which is 0.2 p.p. less than in the April EDP release. Government revenue grew slightly less than the nominal GDP (4.9%).

Revenue growth last year was lower than tax revenues, which increased by EUR 926 million or 5.4%, partly due to lower non-tax revenues. Year-on-year comparison of market revenue after revision showed increase by 6.2%, which is 0.8 p.p. more than according to the first estimation in April.

From a total government expenditure perspective, government expenditure increased by 5.1%, 0.1 p.p. less than in the April release. The largest contribution to expenditure increase was made by compensation of employees (8.0%) and by social benefits (4.8%). Intermediate consumption (after revision) grew by 3.6% and GFCF by 9.2%. Interest expenditure decreased by 10.3%. Final consumption expenditure (revised) grew by 6.4% compared to 2018, which is 1.1 p.p. more than in the first estimation. In 2019 the general government was again most successful at the central government level; after the revision the surplus was EUR 271 million. Social security funds ended with a surplus of EUR 10 million. Local government (municipalities) generated a deficit of EUR 32 million. Consolidated government debt amounted to EUR 31,744 million or 66.1% of GDP, which is 4.3 p.p. less than in 2018. In nominal terms, debt decreased by EUR 478 million or 1.5%.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:44:01 UTC
