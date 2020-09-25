Subsequent to revisions the general government sector in 2019 generated a surplus of EUR 249 million (0.5% of GDP)

In 2019 (revised) general government revenue grew by 4.6% compared to 2018, which is 0.2 p.p. less than in the April EDP release . Government revenue grew slightly less than the nominal GDP (4.9%).

Revenue growth last year was lower than tax revenues, which increased by EUR 926 million or 5.4%, partly due to lower non-tax revenues. Year-on-year comparison of market revenue after revision showed increase by 6.2%, which is 0.8 p.p. more than according to the first estimation in April.

From a total government expenditure perspective, government expenditure increased by 5.1%, 0.1 p.p. less than in the April release. The largest contribution to expenditure increase was made by compensation of employees (8.0%) and by social benefits (4.8%). Intermediate consumption (after revision) grew by 3.6% and GFCF by 9.2%. Interest expenditure decreased by 10.3%. Final consumption expenditure (revised) grew by 6.4% compared to 2018, which is 1.1 p.p. more than in the first estimation. In 2019 the general government was again most successful at the central government level; after the revision the surplus was EUR 271 million. Social security funds ended with a surplus of EUR 10 million. Local government (municipalities) generated a deficit of EUR 32 million. Consolidated government debt amounted to EUR 31,744 million or 66.1% of GDP, which is 4.3 p.p. less than in 2018. In nominal terms, debt decreased by EUR 478 million or 1.5%.