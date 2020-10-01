Log in
Subsidy for Renovation Work: The State is Offering Financial Assistance for Private Renovations

10/01/2020 | 09:15am EDT

As part of efforts to revitalise the economy and promote recovery, the Prince's Government is introducing a subsidy for renovation work, for private individuals. The aim of this subsidy is to encourage private individuals to have work undertaken in their residence by professional builders in the Principality

This renovation subsidy can be applied for by tenants and/or owners in the Principality, aged over 65, who wish to undertake work in their homes in the Principality, to be carried out by firms in Monaco, on the basis of a simple request.

The amount is 20% of the total cost of the work, including taxes, up to a maximum of EUR 2,000. The subsidy will be paid directly by the State to the company chosen by the individual, on presentation of the invoice.

The Government wishes to improve the quality of life of residents and Monegasques and support the local economy and its businesses in this unprecedented crisis.

How to apply for this renovation subsidy

The process is simplified by a 'one-stop shop,' with online registration and follow-up:

Note that the granting of this bonus is dependent on the prior agreement of the Department of Social Welfare and Social Services.

The documents to be provided should be compiled as follows:

  • a certificate of ownership or copy of the lease;
  • a copy of Monegasque ID or residence permit;
  • the company's bank details;
  • a quote drawn up by the professional who is to carry out the work, mentioning the address of the dwelling.

Contact: Department of Social Welfare and Social Services, from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Monday to Friday

Telephone: (+377) 98 98 41 00, e-mail: daso@gouv.mde l'Action et de l'Aide Sociales 23, Avenue Albert II

98000 Monaco (2ème étage au-dessus de la pharmacie de Fontvieille)

Disclaimer

Government of the Principality of Monaco published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 13:14:02 UTC
