STORY: Subway is seeking big new franchisees in the

U.S. in a push to revamp its ownership model

But low restaurant profits and outdated

stores are making it a tough sell

Subway has said it wants to shift away from

small franchisees toward multi-unit operators

But many that were looking into buying restaurants

walked away after seeing how little money they made

Subway has closed thousands of U.S. locations since 2016

Industry experts put its average annual

sales volume in the U.S. at less than $500,000

which would make it one of the lowest in the industry

In April, Subway announced five

new deals with multi-unit operators

But only two of those agreements involved new

owners buying into the chain for the first time