U.S. in a push to revamp its ownership model
But low restaurant profits and outdated
stores are making it a tough sell
Subway has said it wants to shift away from
small franchisees toward multi-unit operators
But many that were looking into buying restaurants
walked away after seeing how little money they made
Subway has closed thousands of U.S. locations since 2016
Industry experts put its average annual
sales volume in the U.S. at less than $500,000
which would make it one of the lowest in the industry
In April, Subway announced five
new deals with multi-unit operators
But only two of those agreements involved new
owners buying into the chain for the first time