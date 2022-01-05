Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Success Story through NERCORMP Intervention

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Development of North-East Region
Success Story through NERCORMP Intervention

Women Empowerment: From Dependent to Independent, a case of a responsible mother.

This programme under the Ministry of DoNER
Posted On: 05 JAN 2022 3:06PM by PIB Delhi

NERCRMSa registered society under the aegis of North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Govt. of India paved the way for women empowerment by providing them with opportunity for sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Ms. Vavah, a 28 year old, successfully expanded her piggery with the aid of her grant. The number of pigs increased from 5 to 30 during the project's duration. Ms Vavah, a mother of two children and the wife of a wood trader, Mr Seikhogin Baite. She used the proceeds from the sale of these pigs to purchase GI Sheets and other materials for the construction of her house, the enlargement of the Pig Sty, clothing, pig feeds, and other everyday household needs. She also purchased more piglets, bringing her total number of pigs to 35. (2 breeding pigs, 18 fattening pigs and 15 piglets).

Mrs. Vavah was happy about the financial support she received from the project and additional support from her husband and father in-law to start up with 5 piglets. She sold her pigs in batch wise for every seven month time @ Rs. 14,000/- per pig (average) she already sold out 30 pigs till now. She spoke about the needs for enhancement of knowledge on vaccination of pigs especially if one needs to increase or scale up pig rearing. "The market is good and the demand for pigs is high. My wish is to scale up to 50-60 pigs in the next two years."

She was happy and proudly said, "I owned a gold Chain from my earning through pig rearing" with a smile full of satisfaction on her face.

She further expresses her gratitude by saying that "I am thankful to NERCORMP Chandel, Centre for Women and Girls and especially my village NaRMG leaders for providing me this opportunity. Now as I have my own source of income and I feel more secured and independent. I am no longer need to depend on my husband for every expense.

**********

MG/DP/RK



(Release ID: 1787649)Visitor Counter : 10


Disclaimer

Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region of the Republic of India published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:12aPUMA Ambassador and World Record Holder Usain Bolt Talks “Only See Great”
BU
05:11aHealth-Conscious IP Strategies
AQ
05:10aFrench parliament suspends COVID debate after Macron 'piss off' remark
RE
05:10aCOVID-19 UPDATE : Ontario Temporarily Moves To Modified Step Two Of Its Roadmap To Reopen
AQ
05:10aPHARMA COMPANIES' HAND STRENGTHENED IN THE FIGHT AGAINST PARALLEL EXPORTS : Will The Allergan Decision Be Sufficient To Secure Drug Supply In Turkey
AQ
05:08aSome Ghislaine Maxwell jurors initially doubted accusers, juror says
RE
05:08aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05:08aELLAKTOR S A : Financial Results FY2020
PU
05:08aSITC INTERNATIONAL : In 2022, the new year's sailing ceremony of the RCEP route was held at Xiamen Port
PU
05:08aRights of a customer in the bank-customer relationship
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Stock market optimism falters; higher U.S. yields hit tech stocks
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
4Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
5Japan's car sales fall but at slower pace as supply constraints ease

HOT NEWS